Canadian residential real estate companies anticipate new public listings





Two Canadian property managers with large holdings in the United States have filed preliminary documents for initial public offerings, seeking capital to increase their rental portfolio in North America. Tricon Residential Inc., which is already listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, is pursuing a dual listing on the New York Stock Exchange in a US $ 350 million offer. Starlight US Residential Fund, a subsidiary of Starlight Group Property Holdings Inc., is preparing to trade some of its units on the Toronto Stock Exchange and intends to raise up to US $ 198 million. Tricons’ portfolio includes more than 33,000 residential units in the United States and Canada, comprising multi-family and single-family rentals. The net proceeds of the offering will be used to repay debt and acquire property. The story continues under the ad In the US, Tricon focuses on renting to middle income renters in hot states who earn between US $ 70,000 and US $ 110,000 per year. Concurrent with the listing, Tricon will sell US $ 45 million of shares to Blackstone Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. in a private placement. Morgan Stanley, RBC Dominion Securities, Citigroup Inc. and Goldman Sachs are the bookkeepers of the IPO. The Starlights offering will raise capital for its US Residential Fund, which will invest in residential properties in several US states, primarily in the South and the Sun Belt. The company manages $ 23 billion in real estate assets in the United States and Canada. The fund units are divided into different classes and will be priced at $ 10 or $ 10 US. Two classes of units will be sold on the TSX Venture Exchange. CIBC World Markets is the lead agent for the offering, which the company says will need to raise a minimum of US $ 99 million to close. The fund would be Starlights’ fifth listed entity. Investors can access three residential market funds and one commercial real estate investment trust. The story continues under the ad Toronto-based Tricon and Starlight are traditional players in a North American property management industry that has seen new entrants in recent years. Digital start-ups like Zillow and Redfin, and asset managers like Blackrock, are buying homes to resell or rent, capitalizing on the limited supply of housing in mainland markets at a time when young adults expressed concerns about the affordability of housing. Tricon has recognized these factors as a favorable market condition for its business. Homeownership in the United States is becoming increasingly out of reach due to the rapid rise in house prices … Millennials in the United States now own much less real estate than Baby Boomers at their age , the company said in its prospectus. Tricons rental [single-family residential] houses provide an attractive housing option for young families as they form new households. This summer, Canadian developer Core Development Group Ltd. announced plans to spend $ 1 billion over five years to buy and rent single-family homes. The news sparked an outcry online from many young Canadians, who said they feared homeownership had become extremely difficult and that having more businesses in the market would make the even more difficult task. Your time is precious. Receive the Top Business Headlines newsletter delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. register today.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theglobeandmail.com/business/article-canadian-residential-property-companies-plan-new-stock-exchange/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos