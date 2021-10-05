Most Actively Traded Companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange | National company





TORONTO – Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday: Toronto Stock Exchange (20,183.43, up 131.18 points.) The Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX: TD). Financial. Up 81 cents, or 0.95%, to $ 85.89 on 19.1 million shares. TC Energy Corp. (TSX: TRP). Energy. Down 46 cents, or 0.74%, to $ 61.36 on 16.1 million shares Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE). Energy. Up 44 cents, or 3.35 percent, to $ 13.56 on 10.5 million shares. Bombardier Inc. (TSX: BBD.B). Industrialists. Down eight cents, or 3.67 percent, to $ 2.10 on 8.8 million shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Up 95 cents, or 3.54 percent, to $ 27.81 on 8.7 million shares. Canadian Natural Resources (TSX: CNQ). Energy. Up $ 1.19, or 2.5%, to $ 49.13 on 7.7 million shares. Companies in the news: Canadian National Railway Company (TSX: CNR). Up to $ 1.24 to $ 148.24. The proxy battle between the Canadian National Railway Company and a major shareholder has escalated, TCI Fund Management Ltd. defending herself from what she calls “inaccurate and misleading information” about her efforts. The UK-based activist investor said his demand for a special meeting of shareholders in March to push back a slate of four new directors and ask for a change of CEO is aimed at holding CN’s board to account. TCI’s statement came days after CN hit back at TCI for its own allegedly false and misleading claims. On Tuesday, TCI denied the railway’s claim that it is in a conflict of interest by being the largest shareholder in rival Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. in addition to being CN’s second-largest investor. He said his investment in CN was valued at US $ 4.3 billion, more than his investment of US $ 3.7 billion in CP and US $ 1.2 billion in Union Pacific. TCI said it was not a “dissident shareholder” who only recently acquired its stake to assert effective control of the railway. He said he has owned shares in CN since 2018 and is looking to improve value for all shareholders by pushing for change. Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX: WEED). Up 55 cents or 3.4 percent to $ 16.82. Canopy Growth Corp. and its U.S. subsidiary deny calling their line of cannabidiol drinks Quatreau in order to take advantage of its similarity to the orange liqueur company name Cointreau Corp. The Smiths Falls, Ont., Cannabis company said in a New York court. filing made on September 21 that his Quatreau mark did not infringe any applicable trade mark under federal or state law, is not similar to the point of confusing, and has not been diluted, and is not likely to dilute the trademarks and the name of Cointreaus. Canopy Growth has totally or partially denied 112 of the 115 claims made by the French alcohol maker and its US subsidiary in a complaint and jury request filed in July. The admissions were mainly facts such as the address of the business, the flavors of the Quatreau drinks it sells, and the fact that it is not necessary to obtain a license or application to use a mark similar to that of Cointreaus. In its complaint, Cointreau, which pronounces KWANtroh, accused Canopy of having used Quatreau, pronounced KWAtroh, in order to take unfair advantage of the notoriety and notoriety of the Cointreau brand. Cointreau sought a permanent injunction to prevent Canopy from infringing its trademarks and also demanded all profits Canopy made on products bearing the allegedly infringing trademarks and that the cannabis company cover its costs and fees. ‘lawyer. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on October 5, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chroniclejournal.com/business/national_business/most-actively-traded-companies-on-the-toronto-stock-exchange/article_0e276dc3-2bcd-5bb0-9336-39d12374d78a.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos