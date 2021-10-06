Business
Donald Trump misses Forbes richest list; Jeff Bezos, leader of Elon Musk
Former President Donald Trump was not included in the annual Forbes 400 ranking of richest Americans the first time he hasn’t made the cut in 25 years.
Forbes reported that the former president was worth around $ 2.5 billion, which is $ 400 million below the threshold to be on this year’s list.
Trump’s wealth is down $ 600 million since the start of the pandemic, according to the outlet. The drop is largely the result of properties in major cities, which constitute a large part of Trump’s fortune, which have been affected during the pandemic.
Trump ranked 339 on the list in 2020, up from 275 in 2019.
Trump had been on the list every year from 1996 to 2020. He was also on the list every year from 1982 to 1989.
Leaders in technology sectors have largely dominated the top rankings from the Forbes2021 list. Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos, Advantages frequent political target, was ranked first on the list with an estimated net worth of $ 201 billion. Elon Musk of Tesla and SpaceX was ranked second with an estimated $ 190.5 billion. Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and Microsoft founder Bill Gates followed their fellow billionaires.
2020 List:Donald Trump tumbles Forbes billionaires as Kim Kardashian lands on list
Washington:Journalist Says Donald Trump Used His ‘John Barron’ Alter Ego To Be On Forbes 400 List
The former president is not the only one to be struck off the list, according to Forbes. Fifty-one people, including billionaires like Oprah Winfrey, also fell in the rankings after its threshold fell from $ 2.1 billion last year to $ 2.9 billion this year.
Asset challenged Forbes Wealth Estimates and Rankings in the Past.
Earlier this year, Forbes reported Trump lost nearly 300 spots in his billionaire rankings during his presidency, his fortune increased from $ 3.5 billion to $ 2.4 billion during his tenure.
