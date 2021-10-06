Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Announces Closing Date for Rights Issue





|

BOSTON, October 5, 2021 / PRNewswire / –The Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE: United States) announced today that it has set a registration date for its previously announced rights offering. (PRNewsfoto / All-Star Fund) The Fund issues non-transferable rights (“Rights”) to its registered shareholders (“Shareholders on the date of registration”) at the close of business on October 15, 2021. Record Date Shareholders will receive one Right for each Share held and will be entitled to purchase one additional Share of the Fund for every ten Rights received (the “Primary Subscription”). Shareholders who fully exercise their rights may subscribe for additional shares not subscribed for by other shareholders as part of the primary subscription. If these oversubscription requests exceed the number of shares available, the Fund may, at its sole discretion, choose to issue additional shares up to 25% of the shares issued under the main subscription. The offering is subject to the effective date of the Fund’s registration statement currently filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and will be made only by means of a prospectus. The rights offering should begin on or around 21 October 2021 and will expire on or about 22 november, 2021. The subscription price per share will be 95% of the net asset value or the market price per share, whichever is lower on the expiration date. The market price per share will be determined on the basis of the average of the last published selling prices of a share on the New York Stock Exchange on the expiration date and the four trading days preceding the expiration date. A final securities registration statement has not been filed with the SEC as of the date of this release. These securities cannot be sold and offers to buy cannot be accepted until the registration statement becomes effective with the SEC. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy. Investors should read the prospectus, when available, and carefully consider the investment objective, risks, charges and expenses of the Fund before investing. The Fund does not issue shares on a continuous basis and does not carry out transactions on the secondary market. Investors wishing to buy or sell shares must place orders through an intermediary or broker. The share price of a closed fund is based on the market value. The Fund’s shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the stock symbol USA. ALPS Advisors, Inc. is the investment advisor of the Fund, a multi-managed closed-end investment company with more than $ 1.7 billion in net assets at October 4, 2021. Past performance cannot predict future results. Investing in the Fund involves risks, including loss of capital. Secondary market support provided to the Fund by ALPS Fund Services, Inc., a subsidiary of ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc., a member of FINRA. ALPS Fund Services, Inc., ALPS Advisors, Inc. and ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc. are affiliated entities. For more information contact: Freedom All-Star Equity funds

1-800-241-1850

www.all-starfunds.com View original content to download multimedia: SOURCE Liberty All-Star Funds

The above press release has been provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements contained in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group and do not necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.witn.com/prnewswire/2021/10/05/liberty-all-star-equity-fund-announces-record-date-rights-offering/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos