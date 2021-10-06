The Forbes 400 2021 list of richest Americans: facts and figures

As a group, these American billionaires are richer than ever. And the limit for making the list has jumped more than ever.

I it was a terrible year for many, but the good times continue to roll in for the richest in the Americas. For the 40th annual Forbes 400 list of richest Americans, members’ collective wealth has increased 40% in the past year to $ 4.5 trillion, from $ 3.2 trillion. Almost all of them are richer than they were a year ago. The top 20 on the list together are worth $ 1.8 trillion. Forbes net values ​​calculated for the list using stock prices as of September 3, 2021, which turned out to be near record highs for U.S. stock indexes like the S&P 500.

The richest person in America, for the fourth consecutive year, is Jeff Bezos. The founder and, as of July, president of online retailer and cloud computing juggernaut Amazon, is worth $ 201 billion and 22 billion more than last year’s list. This is the first time anyone on The Forbes 400 has been worth $ 200 billion or more. Just behind at number two is Elon musk, worth $ 190.5 billion, nearly triple what it was worth on the 2020 list, due to the huge increase in the share price of electric car company Teslas.

< position="top" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-top"/>

Mark Zuckerberg took third place, thanks to a 63% jump in Facebook’s stock from last year’s list. Bill Gates comes in at number four, the first time he hasn’t been in one of the top two spots in three decades. Doors and Melinda French Gates announced in May that they had divorced after 27 years; Shortly thereafter, he transferred to her around $ 5.7 billion in shares in companies like Deere & Co and Canadian Railway. Melinda French Gates appears on The Forbes 400 for the first time this year at No.158 with an estimated value of $ 6.3 billion. See here for the Biggest Winners and here for more details on the 20 Richest and here for the full list.

In total, there were 44 newcomers in the rankings, the richest of which is a 29-year-old cryptocurrency entrepreneur. Sam Bankman-Fried, valued at $ 22.5 billion. He is the youngest member of the roster and the richest self-taught newcomer in The Forbes 400 history. Two contestantsBrian armstrong and Fred ehrsam, the co-founders of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global are also joining the 400 list for the first time, following their company’s IPO in April. In total, there are seven cryptocurrency entrepreneurs on rangsix over a year ago, including new members (and twin brothers) Cameron Winklevoss and Tyler winklevoss. Another newcomer is RJ Scaringe, founder of the privately-held Rivian, which works on the production of electric pickup trucks and SUVs and counts Amazon and Ford as investors. Go here for the full list of newcomers.

The minimum net worth needed to earn or keep a spot on the list this year has risen to $ 2.9 billion. For the previous three years, the threshold had been $ 2.1 billion. Fifty-one billionaires dropped out of the rankings, including Donald trump and Oprah winfreyboth have been overtaken by other billionaires. Go here to see who else has deposited.

The number of women on The Forbes 400 is unchanged from a year ago at 56 including two women, Judy Amour and Lynda Resnick, who share a fortune with their spouses. Although Oprah Winfrey and the co-founder of Gap Doris Fisher fell off the list, newcomers including Melinda French Gates (following her divorce from Bill Gates) and Myriam Adelson, heir to her late husband Sheldon Adelsons’ stake in the Las Vegas Sands casino empire, joins the ranks. Richest Woman in America for Seventh Year in a Row Walmart Heiress Alice walton, valued at $ 67.9 billion. To learn more about the richest women, go here.

A total of 282 members of this year’s ranking have self-taught fortunes as defined by Forbes to mean that these are entrepreneurs who have started a business (like Jeff Bezos when founding Amazon) or who were hired by someone to help start one (like Meg whitman, who served as CEO of Ebay for a decade, starting in 1998, and got shares of the company as a result of that work) instead of being an heir. Sixty-one on the list inherited their fortunes and another 57 inherited fortunes and then played an active role in their growth.

< position="topx" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-topx-1"/>

California is home to more than 400 Forbes members than any other state and has been so for at least 20 years, though there are fewer in the ranks now: 89 live in the Golden State, up from 100 on the list. Last year. Some, like Elon musk and Larry Ellison, have left the state in the past year; others, like Gordon Getty, Twitter co-founder Evan Williams and Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick, dropped out this year. New York State has the second-highest number of residents on the list, at 67, followed by a tie for third: Texas and Florida each have 37.

The oldest member is Ted lerner, who will be 96 in mid-October. Two other 95 current years in the ranks, Alice schwartz and David Gottesman, will be 96 years old next year. Besides 29-year-old newcomer Sam Bankman-Fried, 14 other members of the list are under 40. Go here to find out more about the younger ones.

What hasn’t increased a lot? The generosity of the 400 members of Forbes. The number of Forbes 400 members who gave more than 20% of their net worth increased from 10 to eight, while those who gave less than 1% of their wealth increased from 127 to 156. For more details on Forbes Philanthropy Score, see here.

SEE THE 2021 FORBES 400 LIST

MORE FORBES15 Under 40: the youngest billionaires of Forbes 400 2021

MORE FORBESMeet the 44 Newcomers Who Join Forbes 400 List of America’s Richest People

MORE FORBESRichest Women in America: 2021 Forbes 400