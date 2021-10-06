Guiding documents should clarify the votes cast

On September 29, 2021, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)posted a reviewthat on September 16, 2021, the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) filed a proposal seeking approval of a proposal to change its shareholder approval rules. NYSE’s latest proposed amendment to Rule 312.07 would clarify long-standing confusion over the treatment of forbearance votes for certain issues of securities that require shareholder approval by aligning the NYSE rule with documents governing listed companies under the NYSE and applicable state company law, which is consistent with the practices of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (Nasdaq).

Treatment of abstentions under the current rule

Rule 312.07 governs the treatment of shareholder votes and abstentions when shareholder approval is required in certain circumstances. Specifically, Rule 312.07 applies to shareholder approval of issues of securities related to stock compensation plans under Rule 303A.08 and other issues under Rule 312.03 (i.e. cause a change of control of the issuer).[1]However, Rule 312.07 only applies to proposals for which the NYSE listing rules independently require shareholder approval and not to other types of proposals, such as shareholder proposals.

Rule 312.07 provides that a majority of the votes cast is required for the approval of such proposals by shareholders. While the rule is silent on abstentions, the NYSE has historicallyinformedcompanies to treat abstentions as votes cast for the purposes of Rule 312.07. The practical effect of this directive is to require issuers to treat abstentions as votes against a proposal for matters for which the NYSE rules separately require shareholder approval. Therefore, if a company (i) has a voting standard expressed in its charter or articles that would apply, (ii) is a company listed on the NYSE, and (iii) is required to obtain approval of the shareholders under rules 303A.08 or 312.03, then an abstention would count as a vote against that proposal. In accordance with this practice, the relevant proposals are only approved if the votes cast in favor exceed the total votes cast against the proposal plus abstentions.

In contrast, the Delaware General Corporation Law, the Model Business Corporation Act and the Louisiana Business Corporation Act[2]do not treat abstentions as votes cast, and many companies similarly state in their governing documents that abstentions are not considered votes cast. Therefore, the votes in favor only need to exceed the votes against for these proposals to succeed. Further, while the Nasdaq does not define the votes cast in its rules, it indicated that a company should treat votes cast in accordance with its governing documents and applicable state law, which differed from the previous guidelines of the Nasdaq. NYSE. Not only has the historic treatment of abstentions by the NYSE in the context of Rule 312.07 made it more difficult to enforce such proposals, it has also confused many NYSE-listed companies and their shareholders as to the voting standard. applicable.

Proposed changes

The rule change proposed by the NYSE would align the voting standard under Rule 312.07 with the documents governing NYSE-listed companies and applicable state company law, which is in line with current Nasdaq guidelines. The NYSE seeks SEC approval for the following amendment to Rule 312.07 (shown in bold):

Where shareholder approval is a prerequisite for listing any additional or new security of a listed company, or where a matter requires shareholder approval, the minimum vote that will constitute shareholder approval for such purposes is defined as approval by a majority of votes cast on a proposal in a proxy relating to the particular matter.For the purposes of the foregoing, a company should calculate the votes cast in accordance with its governing documents and any applicable state law.

This change will not prescribe a particular interpretation of votes cast under Rule 312.07, but rather, like the treatment of votes cast by the Nasdaq, would allow a company listed on the NYSE to calculate votes cast in accordance with its governing documents and applicable state law. The NYSE hopes this change will reduce confusion over how to calculate votes cast and ensure shareholders understand the implications of choosing to abstain on a proposal submitted for approval under Rules 303A.08 and 312.03. This change will also align the treatment of votes cast under NYSE rules and guidelines with other proposals on which shareholders of NYSE-listed issuers vote.

Public comment on this proposed rule change is due within 21 days of its publication in the Federal Register, and the SEC must generally approve or disapprove the proposed rule change within 45 days of publication.

Despite this much-needed clarification, calculating votes under NYSE and Nasdaq rules, state law, and corporate governing documents will remain a highly technical matter. As such, companies are encouraged to seek advice from legal counsel regarding applicable voting standards and the interplay between relevant stock exchange rules, state law and corporate governing documents for the purposes of calculating votes. shareholders.

Rachel Solino, Associate of the Corporate Practice Group., Contributed to this article.

[1] As previously stated, theApril 2, 2021, the SEC approved NYSE’s changes to NYSE Listed Company Manual Rule 312.03 regarding shareholder approval rules for certain related party issues and those above the 20% threshold, and clarified the definition and procedure for audit committee approval of related party transactions under Rule 314.00. Subsequently, theAugust 19, 2021, the NYSE has proposed further changes to its related party trading rule.

[2] See DGCL 216 (2), MBCA 7.25 (c) and Comment 4 to MBCA 7.25, and La. RS 12: 1-725 (C).