Pono Capital Corp. announces separate trading of its Class A common shares and warrants





HONOLULU, HI, October 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Pono Capital Corp. (Pono Capital or the Company) (NASDAQ: PONOU), a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more companies, today announced that holders of units sold as part of the company’s initial public offering of 10,000,000 units closed on August 13, 2021, may choose to trade separately shares of the class One common share and warrants included in the units from October 8, 2021. Unitholders should ask their broker to contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the transfer agent of the company, in order to separate the units into ordinary class A shares. shares and warrants. The non-segregated units will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market (Nasdaq) under the ticker symbol PONOU, and the Class A common shares and separate warrants will trade on the Nasdaq under the symbols PONO and PONOW, respectively. The securities described above were offered by the Company in accordance with a registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-257150) which was originally filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on June 16. 2021 and declared effective August 10, 2021. The offer has been made by way of prospectus only, copies of which can be obtained from: EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC, 590 Madison Ave, 39e Floor, New York, NY 10022, Attention: Syndicate Department, or by e-mail at [email protected] or by phone at (212) 404-7002, or by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described in this document, and there will be no sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offering, solicitation or sale would be illegal. prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The story continues Forward-looking statements This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements”, in particular with regard to the Company’s initial public offering and the search for an initial business combination. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or commitment to publicly release any update or revision to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations in this regard or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on on which a statement is based, unless required by law. Contact Dustin Shindo

Pono Capital Corp.

Telephone: (808) 892-6611

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/pono-capital-corp-announces-separate-220000911.html

