Reviews | A frightening energetic winter is coming. Don’t blame the Greens.





But the economy recovered thanks to the government’s stimulus packages much faster than expected. And so is the demand for energy. But this industry is not growing quickly. There was therefore not enough natural gas, and even less renewable energy, to fill the void. America has enough oil and natural gas to meet its own needs at the moment, but its ability to export liquefied natural gas to help others is limited, especially as every utility in Europe and Asia tries to meet new environmental, social and governance standards for clean energy and therefore desperately seeks to import natural gas. When every country steps in at the same time, the price goes crazy. Or the lights go out. Do not mistake yourself. I am still so green. But I am not a beautiful green. I am a green villain. Reaching the scale of clean energy we need requires not only wind, solar and water power, but also a carbon tax in every major industrial economy, nuclear power and natural gas as a bridge. If you object to all of this, you are not serious about what scientists are telling us now needs to be done to put in place enough non-carbon emitting fuels to deal with the destructive aspects of climate change that have become. inevitable, so that we can avoid those that would be unmanageable. Unfortunately, in an overreaction to the Fukushima nuclear accident, Germany decided in 2011 to phase out all its nuclear power by 2022. All of this must be replaced by wind, solar, hydropower and natural gas, and there just isn’t enough of it now. Like Bill Gates points in his smart book How to Avoid a Climate Catastrophe, the only way to meet our climate goals is to shift production from all of the major heavy industries, like steel, cement, and automobiles, as well as the way we heat our houses and power our cars, with electricity produced from clean energy. Safe and affordable nuclear power must be part of our mix because, Gates argues, it is the only scalable, carbon-free energy source available 24 hours a day. Meanwhile, however, this energy crisis coincides with the deadlock in talks between the United States and Iran over restoring the nuclear deal that Donald Trump recklessly tore up in 2018 without any alternative plans to curb the program. Iranian nuclear power plant. To put pressure on us, Iran has resumed uranium enrichment to levels where U.S. officials now believe it would only take a few months, if not less, to have enough fissile material for a single bomb. . It would take much longer for Iran to build a warhead and delivery system, but some US officials believe Iran just wants to make itself a threshold nuclear power, like Japan, where all that would be left is a few turns of the screw to actually have a bomb. This would give him all the deterrence he needs. Israel and America have vowed not to let Iran get near the door of a nuclear weapon. Alas, we are entering the period of crisis.

