Don’t worry (too much) about a stock market crash in October





According to data from Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at LPL Financial, October is roughly in the middle of the pack: it’s the 7th best month for the S&P 500 since 1950 and the 4th best in the 10th and 20th. last years.

“October is known for some spectacular crashes and many expect bad things to happen again this year,” Detrick said in a report last week. “But the truth is, this month is just plain misunderstood because historically it is an average month.”

And it could be better than average in October, as there are no potentially decisive election results ahead in November.

Since 1999, the S&P 500 has gained 3.6% in October in odd years and fell 1.1% in even October, matching the US electoral calendar. “It turns out stocks don’t like politics very much,” Detrick said. Many risks remain, but the outlook remains bright for equities Sure, DC’s headlines could rock the market again this year, but not because of an election. The debt ceiling debate has yet to be resolved, and Congress has yet to pass President Joe Biden’s infrastructure and social spending plans. Meanwhile, Biden is also soon to decide whether he wants to nominate Jerome Powell for a second term as Fed chairman or pick someone else. “The fourth quarter, like the conclusion of sporting events or Broadway plays, is the scene of drama,” Louis Navellier, president of Navellier & Associates, said in a report last week. That said, Navellier is hopeful that the usual seasonal tailwinds for markets and the economy in general will increase inventories this year. Stocks tend to benefit not only from strong gains in October, but also for the remainder of the fourth quarter. Consumer spending rises during the holiday shopping season, and businesses often look to increase their investments before annual budgets run out. With that in mind, some strategists believe investors will continue to focus on the positive when considering Q4 and 2022 earnings. Yes, concerns remain about Covid-19, Fed policy, inflation, global shipping delays and many other economic warning signs. But while this could create more volatility than usual in October and the rest of the fourth quarter, few people expect these challenges to lead to another recession. So the path of least resistance for stocks is always on the upside. “Virtually all of these issues are showing tangible signs of being resolved,” Robert Teeter, managing director of Silvercrest Asset Management, said Monday in a report, “and are unlikely to cause long-term damage to stock valuations.”

