Quantum Computing Company IonQ Now Listed on NYSE Following SPAC Deal





DURHAM –IonQ, the quantum computing startup linked to Duke University, is now listed on the New York Stock Exchange following the business combination with a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) last week. The company, founded in 2015 parbyChris MonroeandJungsang Kim, announced the merger plans in March. IonQ partnered with dMY Technology Group, Inc. II after PSPC shareholders gave their final approval to the transaction, with 97% approval, according to a declarationpublished last week. IonQ brings quantum computing to its Fortune 500 customers, and we believe it will positively impact many key areas of valuable applied science over the next decade, said Niccolo de Masi, CEO of dMY III, in the press release. It has been a privilege to get to know the IonQ team and we are proud to support this next step in their journey as a public company, where they will be capitalized to continue leading the industry they pioneered. for over two decades. As part of the deal, which closed at the end of the day on September 30, 2021, Harry You and Niccolo de Masi have joined IonQ’s board of directors, the company said. The company will now trade its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol IONQ. The company became the first publicly traded pure quantum computing company, according to the New York Stock Exchange. Peter Chapman, President and CEO of IonQ, rang the opening bell on Friday, October 1. The company operates under a licensing agreement with Duke University which translates research into IonQ technology. Monroe now runs the newly created Duke Quantum Center, based in downtown Durham in a 20,000 square foot facility. Monroe and Kim are both faculty members at Duke University. Monroe also testified before the House Committee on Science, Space and Technology in May, speaking about quantum computing. The company also received $ 2 million seed funding from New Enterprise Associates and a technology license developed at the University of Maryland at College Park, where Monroe conducted research before joining Duke University. According to the company’s website, it has raised an additional $ 20 million from GV, Amazon Web Services and NEA, and has built two of the most accurate quantum computers in the world. The company then raised an additional $ 55 million in a round led by Samsung and Mubadala and announced partnerships with Microsoft and Amazon Web Services. Professors Duke’s quantum computing startup goes public in $ 2 billion bid The company plans to develop modular quantum computers that can be networked by 2023, she said in March. This week, the company also announced that its researchers had published an article in the journalNaturethis indicates that the results of quantum computers can be reliable, even when they are built from parts that sometimes fail. Quantum computer parts can be put together for reliable results, say researchers from Duke and Maryland

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wraltechwire.com/2021/10/05/quantum-computing-company-ionq-is-now-publicly-traded-on-nyse-following-spac-deal/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos