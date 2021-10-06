Enphys Acquisition Corp. announces the price of its $ 300 million initial public offering





NEW YORK, October 5, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Enphys Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”) today announced the price of its initial public offering of 30,000,000 units at the price of $ 10.00 per unit. The Units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) and traded under the symbol “NFYS.U” as of October 6, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A common share of the Company and one redeemable half warrant. Each entire warrant entitles its holder to purchase one Class A common share of the Company at an exercise price of $ 11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the Units begin to trade separately, the Class A Common Shares and Warrants are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols “NFYS” and “NFYS WS”, respectively. The offer is expected to close on October 8, 2021. The company is led by CEO and director Jorge de Pablo, the founder and managing partner of LAIG Investments, an investment firm focused on the energy and mobility sectors across Ibero-America, and President Carlos Guimares placeholder image, the President of LAIG, with Chief Financial Officer and Director Pr Lindstrm, CIO of i (x) investments and COO Matas de Bujn, general manager of LAIG. The offer was increased by an offer of 25,000,000 units at $ 10.00 per unit to an offer of 30,000,000 units to $ 10.00 per unit. While it may pursue a business combination goal in any industry or geographic location, the company plans to target companies that operate primarily in Ibero-America and whose business strategy is aligned with the themes of transition. energy and sustainable development, in particular renewable energies. Credit Suisse Securities (United States) LLC and BTIG, LLC are acting as co-book managers of the offering. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase an additional 4,500,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any. A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on October 5, 2021. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, and there will be no sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be illegal. prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The offer is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from Credit Suisse Securities (United States) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, North Carolina 27560 by phone at (800) 221-1037 or by email at [email protected] or from BTIG, LLC, 65 East 55th Street, New York, New York 10022, or by e-mail: [email protected] Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements”, in particular with regard to the initial public offering and the search for an initial business combination. No guarantee can be given that the offer discussed above will be made under the conditions described, or not at all, or that the proceeds of the offer will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set out in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement for the initial public offering filed with the Company. the SEC, which is available on the SEC website, www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this posting, except as required by law. Show original content: SOURCE Enphys Acquisition Corp.

