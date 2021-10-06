Aquis scholarship: Application for admission





Aquis scholarship

ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE APPLICATION FOR ADMISSION TO THE AQSE GROWING MARKET NAME OF REQUESTER: PLC of the quantum exponential group REGISTERED OFFICE OF THE APPLICANT, MAIN PLACE OF BUSINESS (IF DIFFERENT) AND PHONE NUMBER: Address: 9e Floor, 16 Great Queen Street, London, WC2B 5DG Telephone: +44 203 434 2330 PROPOSED DIRECTORS AND DIRECTORS (IF APPLICABLE): REQUESTING SECTOR: Financial services DESCRIPTION OF THE CANDIDATE AND ITS ACTIVITIES: The Company intends to identify investment opportunities in the quantum technology sector primarily in NATO Allies. The Company has the ability to complete transactions in the United States, Europe and Asia on an ad hoc basis, provided that the issuing companies match the investment parameters and logic of Quantum Exponential. These investments include, but are not limited to, companies in the fields of quantum communications, quantum sensing, quantum metrology, and quantum computing software and components. Initially, the Company will not pursue investments in companies that make classic cybersecurity software that claim to be quantum resistant and companies that use quantum technologies in the description of their products without scientific justification. The Company has identified more than 175 start-ups that are potentially meeting their investment strategy by focusing on seed funding for start-ups with second stage financing plans in the works. The Company will seek potential investment opportunities directly and in conjunction with Notion Capital (“Notion”), one of Europe’s leading technology venture capitalists, who will submit quantum technology investment opportunities to the Company for consideration. early stage. Notion uses proprietary digital provisioning technology (“RISTA”) that applies heuristics to signals from multiple public data sources and will augment them with the Company’s internal data sets to identify which companies are best suited to the strategy. investment of the Company. The founders of Quantum Exponential have developed an excellent relationship with the UK government’s innovation funding programs and are ready to support qualifying issuers. Through these links, the Company will seek to encourage start-ups from certain countries to locate in the UK. For each issuing company, the Company intends to deploy initial capital, co-lead the next round of financing of that company and provide expertise to its business operations and strategic plans. The Company will seek to achieve its investment objectives and strategy by adopting an active approach to investments made in accordance with the Company’s Investment Policy. NAME OF AQSE COMPANY ADVISOR: Novum Securities Limited NUMBER, CATEGORY AND NOMINAL VALUE OF SECURITIES TO BE ADMITTED: Common shares of 0.001 pence each Number to be confirmed SECURITIES IN PUBLIC HANDS AS A PERCENTAGE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SECURITIES ISSUED (excluding securities held in cash): To confirm SHAREHOLDERS HOLDING MORE THAN FIVE PERCENT OF THE SHARE CAPITAL OR VOTING RIGHTS OF THE APPLICANT BEFORE AND POST ADMISSION: name Current actions Running % Admission actions % expected on admission David williams 64,750,000 23.72% 64,750,000 To confirm Martin schwedler 32,000,000 11.72% 32,000,000 To confirm Oberon Investments Limited1 25,650,000 9.39% 38,475,000 To confirm Steven metcalfe 19,500,000 7.14% 19,500,000 To confirm Ian pearson 17,500,000 6.45% 17,500,000 To confirm TIMETABLE FOR ANY OFFER OF SECURITIES TO THE PUBLIC: N / A THE EXPECTED DATE OF ADMISSION: To confirm WEBSITE ADDRESS WHERE INVESTOR INFORMATION WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION: www.quantumexp.fr With respect to an expedited applicant, the following information should also be included: NAME OF THE MARKET ON WHICH THE APPLICANT’S SECURITIES ARE CURRENTLY TRADED: N / A TERMS OF SETTLEMENT OF TRANSACTIONS IN THE APPLICANT’S SECURITIES: N / A DETAILS OF ALL LOCKING PROVISIONS: N / A DETAILS OF LEGAL OR REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS IN THE APPLICANT’S COUNTRY OF ORIGIN CONCERNING THE CONDUCT OF TAKS AND ACQUISITION OF SIGNIFICANT VOTING RIGHTS TO WHICH THE APPLICANT IS SUBMITTED: N / A For an update of a previous candidate announcement, the date of the original announcement should also be indicated as follows: UPDATE OF A PREVIOUS REQUEST ANNOUNCEMENT POSTED ON: N / A Diffusion of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this advertisement.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://uk.sports.yahoo.com/news/aquis-stock-exchange-application-admission-060017810.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos