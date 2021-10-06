EU has enough gas for the winter and is considering reform of the gas market – energy chief





Flags of the European Union fly in front of the headquarters of the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium on July 14, 2021. REUTERS / Yves Herman

BRUSSELS, October 6 (Reuters) – European Union countries have enough gas in reserve to get through the winter, but soaring prices show the need to quickly switch to renewable sources and reform the European gas market, said EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson. “Underground gas storage is over 75% across Europe. This level is below the ten-year average, but sufficient to cover the needs of the winter season,” she told the European Parliament. Speaking during a debate on the soaring gas prices that have affected Europe’s poorest citizens and are impacting business investment decisions and threatening to slow economic recovery, Simson said it would soon present a plan to overhaul the gas market. “By the end of the year, I will propose a reform of the gas market and will examine in this context the questions of storage and security of supply,” she said. One of the ideas, proposed by Spain, is for the EU to jointly buy gas to harness the power of its single market of 450 million consumers and create a strategic EU gas reserve. Simson said the joint purchasing and storage is worth looking into. She said if the long-term response to rising gas prices was to increase production from renewable sources, in the short term EU governments could provide targeted support to consumers through payments. direct to people most at risk of energy poverty, reduce energy taxes and shift costs. to general taxation. To help citizens, governments could use some of the money from the sale of carbon permits under the emissions trading system, she said. At the same time, competition authorities must curb speculation in energy markets, she added. The Commission is due to present a list of measures in line with EU law next week. “Europe must respond by implementing rapid coordinated action at Member State level, building on the strength of its single market and increasing its preparedness for future crises,” said Simson. “We must respond together.” “We must also remain aware of the importance of energy geopolitics and develop a more strategic approach to foreign energy policy,” she said. Reporting by Kate Abnett and Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Jan Harvey Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

