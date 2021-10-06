Palm Beach County schools have a long way to go before the mask’s tenure can be relaxed, superintendent says

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. Palm Beach County public schools still have a “way to go” before the radical and controversial face mask mandate for students can be relaxed, Superintendent Mike Burke said Tuesday.

“I am encouraged. We would like to see the numbers continue to drop,” Burke told WPTV reporter Stephanie Susskind. “We would like to get to a place where we think it is safe to review our facial coverage policy.”

The superintendent said the Palm Beach County School District was developing measures with local health officials to determine when to reduce mask requirements for students and teachers.

These measures include examining Palm Beach County’s daily COVID-19 positivity rate, as well as the number of cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day period.

According to the latest figures from the Florida Department of Health, Palm Beach County’s daily positivity rate was 6.5% during the week of September 24-30. This is below Burke’s target of 8%.

However, during that same week, Palm Beach County recorded an average of 162 new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people. Burke is aiming for that number to drop below 50.

“These steps would be my guide to exercising the discretion I have in politics, where I am able to override parts of the policies if things improve,” Burke said. “So I want to have these metrics as a benchmark, a criterion for making this decision.”

Palm Beach County Government Television Palm Beach County COVID-19 data as of October 5, 2021.

Speaking to county commissioners on Tuesday, Palm Beach County Health Director Dr Alina Alonso said that while the county’s daily positivity rate falls within the “moderate” level of community transmission, the number number of cases is still considered “high”.

“If one is higher than the other, you take the higher to determine your risk,” Alonso said. “So, therefore, Palm Beach County is on top.”

Palm Beach County Government Television CDC COVID-19 Community Transmission Indicators on October 5, 2021.

Burke said his goal was for the county as a whole to achieve a “moderate” level of COVID-19 transmission before the school district’s mask mandate could be relaxed into an optional policy for students.

“We still have a long way to go,” said Burke. “Everyone is tired of wearing the face covering. I understand. And I was only doing it to keep people safe. What if we can get to a point where we feel like we can relax a bit and come back to an opt-out option, be happy to get there. “

WATCH THE SUPERINTENDENT’S INTERVIEW:

Interview with Palm Beach County Superintendent Mike Burke

After a dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases among students and staff at the start of the 2021/22 school year, coronavirus cases in the Palm Beach County school district have slowed significantly.

During the first 30 days of the school year, the district averaged about 150 cases per day. Since then, it’s only about 65 a day.

The Palm Beach County School Board is expected to vote Wednesday on updated COVID-19 protocols that give the superintendent the power to issue health directives such as facial coverage requirements after considering “health conditions localities and the risk of transmission “.

Burke said Tuesday that at this point it is “impossible” to provide a specific time frame for when the masks will be voluntary again for students in Palm Beach County public schools.

“You have to see sustained improvement and hit those metrics and hit that target and hold it for two weeks,” said Burke. “So feel free to relax the measures.”

By issuing its universal mask warrant with no ability for students to opt out, the Palm Beach County School District directly violated a state emergency order that gives parents the final say on whether their children should be masked at school.

The Florida Board of Education will meet on Thursday to determine whether Palm Beach County and 10 other public school districts should face financial penalties for breaking state law.

Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran sent a letter to board members on Tuesday, recommending that they withhold funds from the state’s Palm Beach County School District “in an equal amount at 1/12 of all school board member salaries, as well as withholding state funds in an amount equal to any federal grant given to the SDPBC for its non-compliance. ”

Burke said this equates to at least $ 27,000 per month in state funding that could be withheld from the school district.

The superintendent will have five minutes to speak at Thursday’s Florida Board of Education meeting to advocate for the school district’s COVID-19 policies. He added that the district is ready to suffer a financial blow.

“It’s not a huge amount of money considering our budget is $ 4 billion. But we can take this for a while and I hope that in the end we will win in this. case, ”said Burke. “We want to be able to explain to the Council of State why we did what we thought was right in the interests of security and how we made those decisions, and also remind them of what we feel is our responsibility. , our legal responsibility under the Constitution, to keep people safe here in Palm Beach County. “

SPECIAL COVERAGE: State of Education

Burke said on Tuesday that a new policy from the Florida Department of Health that allows students exposed to COVID-19 to avoid quarantine if they are asymptomatic helps keep children in school and catch up on school after suffering significant learning losses in the past year.

“We know we were sending home a lot of kids who were found to stay healthy and there was a lot of teaching loss as a result,” Burke said. “So I feel like it helped us keep the kids in school, which is our main goal.”

Burke added that since the new quarantine policy went into effect about two weeks ago, there have been no negative effects.

“You haven’t seen any rapid acceleration. We continue to see the numbers dropping all over the place,” Burke said.

As of Monday, 437 students in Palm Beach County are at home due to exposure to COVID-19, according to school district figures.

“We want to stick to the numbers, make smart choices and make good decisions to continue to keep everyone safe,” said Burke. “But we appreciate this time spent in class. So it’s a priority.”