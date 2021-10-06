The best reason to take social security well before 70

The most popular age to register for social security is 62, not least because it is the youngest age at which older people are allowed to start receiving benefits. Far fewer seniors register for benefits at age 70 because many do not want to wait that long or cannot afford it.

There is a definite advantage in applying for social security at the age of 70. For each year that you delay your declaration after the full retirement age (FRA), your benefit will increase by 8%. If your FRA is 67 and you claim benefits at 70, those monthly payments will be increased by 24% – for life.

However, filing for Social Security at age 70 is not for everyone. And here is a very good reason to claim your benefits sooner.

When you have acquired the right to early retirement

Many people retire with little money in an IRA or 401 (k) plan. And it is the seniors on this boat who should really consider postponing their social security declaration until 70 years old. Thus, they can receive a higher monthly payment to compensate for a lack of savings.

But if you are in the opposite boat and have done a terrific job of putting money aside for your retirement years, then you deserve to enjoy early retirement. And claiming social security before the age of 70 could be your ticket to achieving that goal.

The danger of not waiting 70 years to report is giving up the money that will be paid to you each month for the rest of your life. But what if you’re sitting on a $ 3 million nest egg?

Even if you carefully withdraw your savings at an annual rate of 3%, that still leaves you with an income of $ 90,000 per year. And if you go for a 4% withdrawal rate, which financial experts have long recommended, you’ll have $ 120,000 in income per year.

With so much money at your disposal, it might not matter if you don’t get the maximum monthly Social Security benefit. Rather, get some The benefit amount could allow you not only to retire early, but also to have enough money to pay for your living expenses on an ongoing basis.

Live for today

The pandemic has taught many people the importance of living in the moment and not delaying big goals. If your hope is to retire early, and you’ve worked hard and saved up to make it happen, you shouldn’t feel like you have to wait until age 70 to file for Social Security.

Now, that doesn’t mean you need or should register for Social Security at 62. This will result in the greatest reduction in benefits that you will be able to face. But filing for social security at age 64 or 65 can be a reasonable compromise that allows you to retire earlier.

Of course, not everyone wants to retire early, and if you enjoy your job and plan to continue working until age 70, you might as well delay applying for Social Security until then if you don’t. no need for money. But if not, you might want to consider purchasing benefits before age 70 and starting your dream retirement.