Soaring energy prices impose themselves on the EU’s political agenda





EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson speaks during an online renewable energy press conference at EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, November 19, 2020. Francisco Seco / Pool via REUTERS

BRUSSELS, Oct.6 (Reuters) – The European Union said on Wednesday it would review the functioning of its electricity market and consider proposals to overhaul regulations within the bloc, as it seeks to maintain climate change plans on track against record energy costs. European electricity and gas prices have skyrocketed this year as strained gas supplies collided with strong demand in economies recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. Energy prices were high on the EU’s political agenda on Wednesday, with environment ministers and the European Parliament each debating the issue after country leaders discussed possible answers on Tuesday evening. The crisis has divided member states over whether Brussels should intervene. “There is no doubt that we need to take political action,” EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson told the European Parliament. Next week, the Commission will publish a menu of options on how governments and the EU might respond and launch a study to assess whether the EU’s electricity market is fit to complete the planned transition from block towards green energy, Simson said. Spain and France have called for an overhaul of European electricity regulations in order to decouple the price of electricity from the cost of gas. “We think this framework is strong, but we see the challenges,” said Simson. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said he and other countries had asked Brussels to offer a “bold” response. “We need extraordinary and innovative measures (…) we have asked for a joint purchase of gas,” he said. Not all countries are convinced. EU regulators expect gas market conditions to ease next spring and some governments say the problem is best addressed with national subsidies and tax breaks to protect consumers from high bills – measures that many countries have deployed. “This is mainly something that Member States have to tackle,” said Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte. “We should be looking at what Europe can do collectively. There are proposals – some crazier, others less crazy.” The spike in prices came as the EU braces for an escalation in climate change policies and has fueled concerns in some countries that measures to raise the cost of polluting fuels could increase household bills. . Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Wednesday called the planned green policies an “indirect tax” on citizens. “It is partly the fault of the Commission which explains the rise in prices,” he said. Analysts said gas prices are the main driver of soaring electricity costs in Europe, while the cost of permits in the European carbon market has played a less important role. Read more Brussels maintains that its climate plans will lower household bills by reducing their exposure to volatile fossil fuel prices – and that if countries fail to cut emissions quickly, they will face much higher costs in the form of fatal floods, heat and forest fires. “Let’s keep an eye on the ball. The problem here is the climate crisis,” said EU climate policy chief Frans Timmermans. “The faster we move towards renewable energy, the faster we can protect our citizens against high prices.” Reporting by Kate Abnett, Robin Emmott, Marine Strauss, Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by John Chalmers, Edmund Blair and John Stonestreet Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/soaring-energy-prices-climb-up-eus-political-agenda-2021-10-06/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos