7 stocks to buy or sell today October 6





Daily trading guide for intraday trading: The Indian stock market closed in positive territory for the second consecutive session on Tuesday. NSE Nifty closed 131 points at 17,822 levels while BSE Sensex closed 59,744,445 points higher than its Monday close. The Bank Nifty Index rose 161 points and closed at 37,741 levels. A day when the volumes on the NSE were above the recent average; the oil and gas, telecommunications and electricity indices rose the most, while the real estate and health indices lost the most. The BSE Mid-cap and Small-cap indices rose less than NSE Nifty. The global tech stock sell-off worsened in Asia on Tuesday, as investors feared rising interest rates and soaring commodity prices fueled concerns about global inflation. However, Asian markets recovered from morning lows towards the end of the session. Commercial view on NSE Nifty Unveiling of the day trading guide for today; Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities said, “Nifty closed near its intraday high with high volumes and a positive expected decline ratio. Nifty is showing good momentum. The next resistance for the Nifty is 17,912 at 17,948 while the support is at 17,711. “ Day trading stocks to buy today Sharing intraday stocks for today, stock market experts Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director of Choice Broking; Mudit Goel, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities; Dr Ravi Singh, Head of Research and Vice President at Share India; Sandeep Matta, Founder of TRADEIT Investment Advisors and Manoj Dalmia, Director and Founder, Proficient Equities Private Limited recommended 7 intraday stocks for today. Sumeet Bagadia intraday actions for today 1]Tata or TCS Consulting Services: Buy from CMP, target 3950 to 4010, stop loss 3710 2]Bharti Airtel: Dynamic purchasing at CMP, objective 730 to 740, stop loss 670 Mudit Goel’s action of the day 3]Bank Bandhan: Buy from CMP, target 310, stop loss 293 Ravi Singh’s intraday share for today 4]Axis Bank: Buy on 783, target 800, stop loss 775 5]Coal India Ltd: Buy on 197, target 210, stop loss 195 Sandeep Matta stock to buy today 6]Granules India: Buy on 328, target 355, stop loss 305 Manoj Dalmia’s stock selection of the day 7]Thomas Cook India: Buy on 70, target 79, stop loss 67.50. Disclaimer: The opinions and recommendations expressed above are those of individual analysts or brokerage firms, not Mint. To subscribe to Mint newsletters * Enter a valid email address * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our app now !!



