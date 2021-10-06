Column: Gas prices in Europe rise to avoid the risk of a winter shortage





LONDON, October 6 (Reuters) – European gas and electricity prices are reaching record highs daily and rising at an accelerating rate as the market tries to destroy enough demand to protect depleted stocks before winter. Gas storage sites in the European Union and the United Kingdom are currently just under 76% full, compared to a ten-year seasonal average of almost 90%, according to data compiled by Gas Infrastructure Europe. Over the past decade, storage has emptied an average of 57 percentage points during the winter, but depletion is highly variable, ranging from a low of 38 points in 2013/14 to a high of 71 points in 2017/18. If this winter experiences an average drawdown, storage sites would be reduced to just 19% by next spring, the second lowest in a decade, leaving the region with a persistent gas shortage next year. If winter experiences a moderately strong draw, at the 75th percentile, storage would be reduced by 68 percentage points to a record low of just 8% next spring, increasing the likelihood of supply running out in some areas. . If winter experiences a maximum draw, similar to 2017/18, storage would be nearly exhausted by next spring, making local shortages almost inevitable. (Card book: https://tmsnrt.rs/2YyuWzA) Futures prices rise to avoid this threat by rationing demand now to hold stocks and reduce the risk of depletion later in the winter. The sharp rise in prices is the reason why wholesale markets (like European gas) rarely experience physical shortages, unlike retail markets (UK gasoline and diesel) where price increases are generally more limited for commercial reasons. and policies. Gas and electricity prices in Europe are expected to remain high until there is clear evidence that they have started to reduce demand and hold stocks. There are tentative signs that the inventory situation has already improved slightly since late August in response to much higher prices, but the market may need a much stronger conservation signal before prices hit. fall. The most likely early signs of conservation are temporary plant closures (especially energy-intensive users); reductions in the energy consumption of central and local administrations (public lighting and temperature of buildings); and reductions in commercial and residential consumption (building temperatures). Until there is a clear signal that consumers have started to respond by cutting back on gas consumption, prices are expected to remain unusually high to avoid a much worse situation early next year. John Kemp is a market analyst at Reuters. The opinions expressed are his own. Associated columns: – How high are the prices of oil? (Reuters, October 5) – Rising energy prices in Europe will force factories to close (Reuters, October 1) – Gas prices in Europe are soaring but who will reduce consumption? (Reuters, September 23) – Rising gas prices in Europe to lower demand before winter (Reuters, September 14) Editing by Elaine Hardcastle Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

