Kellogg strike: 1,400 grain factory workers join picket lines





International Union of Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco and Millers Workers said in a press release on Tuesday as 1,400 of its members in the company’s hometown of Battle Creek, Michigan, as well as Lancaster, Pa., Omaha and Memphis, hit the picket lines Tuesday morning. The union said workers in these towns produce Rice Krispies, Raisin Bran, Froot Loops, Corn Flakes and Frosted Flakes.

“For more than a year throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, Kellogg workers across the country have worked long, hard hours, day in and day out, to produce Kellogg ready-to-eat cereal for American families “said Anthony Shelton, president of the International Union of Bakers, Confectioners, Tobacco Workers and Millers.

“Kellogg’s response to these loyal and hardworking employees has been to demand that these workers forgo quality health care, retirement benefits and paid time off. The company continues to threaten to send additional jobs to Mexico if workers do not accept outrageous proposals that take away protections workers have enjoyed for decades, ”Shelton said.

In a statement, Kellogg spokesman Kris Bahner said the company was “disappointed with the union’s decision to strike.”

“Kellogg Provides Compensation and Benefits to Our United States [ready to eat cereal] employees who are among the best in the industry, ”Bahner said. “Our offering includes salary increases and benefits for our employees, while helping us meet the challenges of the evolving grain industry. A shortage of available workers much of this year, with record numbers of job openings and many employees leaving their jobs, has driven up wages throughout the economy and made more employers ready to come to an agreement with unions. So there have been fewer strikes this year. The Labor Department reported nine strikes of 1,000 or more workers through the end of August, up from 17 in the same period of 2019, before the pandemic. Kellogg had a total of 31,000 employees at the start of this year, according to a company file, which means less than 5% of its workers globally are on the picket line. The company lists factories in California, Georgia and Kansas; Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and New Jersey in addition to those hit. Although the union is concerned about the transfer of American jobs to Mexico, many of its foreign employees are working to supply products to foreign markets. The company achieved 40% of its sales outside of North America in 2020. For the first half of this year, Kellogg reported that excluding currency adjustments and special items, sales were up 2% from a year ago and profits were down 3%. The company’s overall sales have been stable for a long time, increasing only 6% in total over a five-year period, from 2016 to 2020. But Kellogg has been lagging behind the grain industry at large in sales, especially recently. At the start of the pandemic, people rushed to stock up on breakfast cereals, leading to shortages in some brands. The sharp increase in grain sales marked a dramatic turnaround: in 2019, industry-wide grain sales fell 0.6%, following a 1.4% drop in 2018, data shows by Nielsen. In 2020, sales jumped almost 9%. Before the pandemic, ready-to-eat cereals were overlooked by many consumers looking for fresh ingredients or having breakfast on the go. But restrictions designed to curb the spread of Covid-19 have led more people to eat breakfast at home and stock up on familiar, long-shelf products. – Danielle Wiener-Bronner of CNN Business contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/06/business/kellogg-cereal-plants-strike/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos