Chicago Handshake Drinking Card Game Punishes Lack Of Local Knowledge With Malrt Shots





Chicago’s history, culture, and famous bitter liquor are at the center of the Chicago Handshake drinking card game, which uses questions and challenges to pit locals against one another to prove who knows most about the city. winds. Players draw from a deck of stylized cards that cover a range of topics, from music to food to pop culture. Those who draw the Super Fan card, for example, have to show their best imitation by Bill Swerski; Pull the Deep Dish Discussion card to immerse the table in a heated debate over hearty Chicago-style pizzas. Those who respond poorly or fail a challenge accumulate tokens. The person with the most chips at the end of the game is the loser (or the winner, as Block the club highlights) and must participate in the eponymous Chicago Handshake Games, a local tradition that involves a shot of Jeppsons Malrt and an Old Style tallboy beer. The game, designed for 2 to 12 adult participants, is the latest release from local retailer Transit Tees in conjunction with maker Malrt CH Distilleries. It is now available for online presale ($ 22) and Transit Teess stores in Wicker Park (1371 N. Milwaukee Avenue) and Andersonville (5226 N. Clark Street). There is also a launch party scheduled for November 8 at the CH Distilleries in Pilsen, with reservations and more details available. via Tock. Food critic apologizes Even the most trusted food authorities don’t know everything. The Tribunes Nick Kindelsperger posted a long mea culpa yesterday, admitting that he was completely wrong in his pre-judgment of Esm, a new tasting menu restaurant in Lincoln Park. He had been offended by chef-owner Jenner Tomaska ​​and his business partner (and wife) Katrina Bravo’s refusal to discuss food. But after a few meals there, Kindelsperger understands the error of his ways. Tomaska ​​and Bravo just wanted to let the food do the talking, he wrote. And now he heartily recommends Esm, both for the food and the atmosphere, at least for those who can afford the price tag of $ 185 per person. The best new hotspot for Asian cuisine is … Aurora? Pacifica Square, one of the largest Asian-American malls in the country, is fully open for business in Aurora, previously better known as Wayne and Garth’s hometown of Wayne’s World. Monica ing from Axios took a trip to the western suburbs and reports that the former Yorkshire Plaza shopping center has been transformed into an Asian food paradise: the flagship store is now Park to Shop, a huge grocery store; the food court now contains 10 Asian food stalls; and the outlying restaurants in the parking lot are now outposts of the city’s restaurants, including Lao Sze Chuan and Hyderabad House. Eng concludes that this is a convenient shopping destination for western suburban Asians and a great day trip for Chicagoans who love Asian food. Support for black-owned restaurants A dozen black-owned restaurants in the Chicago area are among 71 companies that have received a total of $ 1,111,000 in LEE Initiative grants, in partnership with HEINZ and Southern Restaurants for Racial Justice (SRRJ). The grants are intended to support black restaurants and food culture. Chicago recipients are Cleos Southern Kitchen, Ds Dreamie Desserts, Demera, Dozzys Grill, Friistyle, Justice of the Pies, Kizin Creole, Chef Quisha Ibraheem, Safari Lounge, Soul Veg City, Virtue and Serenitys Place Cafe and Bakery.

