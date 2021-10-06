Business
best cryptocurrencies to invest in 2021
- Not all cryptocurrencies are the same and when it comes to choosing one for your investment, not all one size fits all.
- Doing your own research (DYOR) is imperative when looking to enter the crypto market.
- Here’s what to look for and what makes popular cryptocurrencies on the market a crowd favorite.
here is more than 6,500 crypto-currencies at the last count. Of course, not all are equally desirable, just as not all real world currencies are created equal.
Investors looking to enter cryptocurrency have a number of questions to ask themselves – whether it’s buying a lot of a currency, splitting their money between two different cryptocurrencies, or participating in the movement of several currencies.
There is no one-size-fits-all formula, and the choice of cryptocurrencies to invest in varies based on one person’s risk appetite versus another.
Specific cryptocurrencies are more suited to specific needs, such as investors, app developers, day traders, etc. Having a better understanding of currencies would give you a better chance of making an informed decision.
Do Your Own Research (DYOR) – Here’s what to look for:
Age and Confidence of Enthusiasts – The community that springs up around a cryptocurrency and the trust it places in it makes all the difference between a currency that hits the top of the charts, or one that sinks without a trace.
Blockchain Generation – Cryptocurrencies can be categorized into coins or tokens, and newer generations Unlock more possibilities with the underlying blockchain.
Specialty – Over time, each currency settles into a different niche.
Supply conditions – Supply, being limited or unlimited, can shape the fundamental aspects of the use of a currency and the impact it has on the economy at large.
Value and Severability – Transaction pricing has the flexibility of a one hundred rupee currency which can be split into 100 one rupee each and then subdivided into one hundred one paisa each. Likewise, a set of cryptocurrency that can be divided into subunits of a million / billion, allows flexibility in transactions.
Transaction Costs – There is always a cost to running a trade, the only question is whether that means losing 4% or just 0.00025% in the process.
Transaction Speed - This would be analogous to waiting in a checkout queue, you would prefer the cashier to confirm your purchase or sale as soon as possible.
Perceived Privacy of Transactions – Within the crypto community, currencies can be seen to allow varying levels of privacy, although law enforcement authorities have their methods of tracking almost all transactions.
Notably, intangible and external factors influence a currency’s long-term performance and its performance against other currencies. Many of the factors mentioned above can also impact the currency we use on a daily basis.
These fraudulent coins go crazy. Someone just paid me: – 27,000 billion in circulation – unlimited supply… https://t.co/xJ1I71rWml
– Ryze (@joinryze) 1621279865000
Popular cryptocurrencies and what makes them attractive investments
While nothing can replace your own research, here we discuss the competitive advantages between eight of the major currencies that have had good prospects so far.
Bitcoin – Continue to dominate and gain ground against other cryptocurrencies, being the oldest that has survived for a decade. It pretty much fell into the slot of an asset that you are buying for the long term.
Ethereum – Introduced innovations in the blockchain and became a platform for other applications; it is Bitcoin’s silver to gold. Ether is what you need to participate in high value transactions, including non-fungible tokens (NFTs).
Cardano – Said to be more environmentally friendly than other currencies. Like corporate dividends on stocks, it is able to justify higher prices over time, as it has gathered real uses, from agricultural supply chains to fight retail plagiarism.
Attached – Unique in the crypto world, a significant rise or fall in the value of this currency would be considered a failure. This is because it is a “stablecoin” which is used to buy and sell other cryptocurrencies.
Solana – Is positioned in the sunrise sector of decentralized finance solutions (DeFi), with 368 dApp built on it. This play well with other networks as well, and is attractive to developers, as users of these applications are likely to need Solana tokens.
Peas – Applies much of the lessons cryptocurrencies have learned over a decade, with benefits that could help it dominate the landscape. It plays well with others, costs less to process and at a faster speed; which is quite the dream of the developing crypto finance industry.
Dogecoin – Created as a meme / joke, even the co-founder is stunned by this piece. Its value has risen sharply with the encouragement of celebrities, but experts to say its nature ensures that it cannot rise so high in the future.
Monero XMR – Turned out to be a number of things the company imagined to be Bitcoin. It is more comfortable in the dark, can be relatively untraceable, has value, and can be created confidentially on personal computers.
Eight of the currencies that are of most interest to the market:
|Bitcoin / BTC
|Ethereum / ETH
|Cardano / ADA
|Tie / USDT
|Solana / SOL
|Dots / DOT
|Dogecoin / DOGE
|Monero / XMR
|Age / Passionate Confidence
|11 years old, great confidence
|8 years old, great confidence
|4 years, moderate confidence
|6 years, low confidence
|1.5 years, moderate confidence
|1 year, moderate
|8 years, moderate
|7 years, moderate
|Blockchain Generation
|Coin, 1st generation
|Token, 2nd generation
|Token, 3rd generation
|Token, 1st generation
|Token, 2nd generation
|Token, 3rd generation
|Coin, 1st generation
|Coin, 1st generation
|Specialty / Use Purpose
|Held as an asset.
|Platform for more currencies.
|dApps, “green” blockchain
|Stablecoin
|Challenge, NFT
|Cross transfers
|Same value, low cost.
|Illicit transactions
|Supply conditions
|Limited supply
|Unlimited
|Limit
|Unlimited
|Limit
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|Value / divisibility
|High
|High
|High
|Moo
|High
|High
|High
|High
|Transmission costs
|High
|High
|Moderate
|Moo
|Moo
|Moo
|Moderate
|Moo
|Speed Txn
|Hours
|Minutes
|Minutes
|Minutes
|Seconds
|Minutes
|Minutes
|Minutes
|Perceived txn confidentiality
|Moo
|Moo
|Moderate
|Moderate
|Moderate
|Moderate
|Moderate
|High
