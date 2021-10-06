Board of directors and culture in the spotlight at Tesla’s annual meeting (TSLA)





A change in board composition and binding arbitration agreements could be on the minds of Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) shareholders when they meet for the company’s annual board meeting. October 7. The meeting comes at an interesting moment in the evolution of the company. After years of being an outsider in the auto industry, Tesla is poised to become a serious challenger for established automakers. It recently reported a record number of deliveries despite a plethora of problems due to halting the pandemic. Investors bet their money on Tesla during the pandemic, boosting the company’s stock price into high gear and making it the world’s most valuable automaker. This increase also brought renewed attention to Tesla’s board of directors and its corporate culture. In particular, two issues caught the attention of shareholders. Key points to remember A major proxy consulting firm is opposing the re-election of James Murdoch and Kimbal Musk at Tesla’s annual board meeting tomorrow.

Activist shareholding company Nia Impact Capital submitted a proposal asking Tesla to prepare a report detailing the impact of mandatory arbitration agreements on its corporate culture.

A jury asked Tesla to pay $ 137 million in damages to a former employee who was racially abused while working at the company. Focus on binding arbitration agreements Tesla’s meteoric growth over the past decade has often come at the expense of workplace culture. Over the years, several complaints of discrimination based on sex and race have been filed in the company. For example, a California jury yesterday ordered Tesla to pay around $ 137 million to Owen Diaz, a former employee who was racially abused while working as an elevator operator at the company’s factory. company in Fremont, California. The order comes less than two months after Tesla paid another African-American employee $ 1 million in arbitration proceedings. Tesla has been able to largely avoid the repercussions of such cases by relying on mandatory arbitration agreements, which employees sign when they are hired. Such agreements prohibit employees from suing the company in public courts and oblige them to settle their grievances through private arbitration behind closed doors. (Diaz did not sign the agreement when he was hired.) Nia Impact Capital, a Tesla shareholder, submitted a proposal to the board of directors asking the company to prepare a report to investigate the impact of compulsory arbitration on Tesla employees and workplace culture. “The use of mandatory arbitration provisions limits employees’ remedies for wrongdoing, prevents employees from suing for discrimination and harassment, and may keep underlying facts, wrongdoing or wrongdoing a secret. the outcome of the case and thereby prevent employees from learning and acting on common concerns, “the company said, adding that Tesla’s use of such an agreement is” of particular concern given past allegations. sexual and racial harassment and discrimination “. The proposal could lead to a change in the culture of Tesla’s workplace and require more disclosure from the company. Unlike other automakers, Tesla does not publish data on the composition of the workforce. It also does not include diversity and inclusion measures in its annual report. Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholding Service (ISS) supports Nia’s proposal and has asked shareholders to vote in favor. According to an SEC filing, Nia Impact Capital owns 923 common shares of Tesla. He submitted an identical proposal, which was rejected, last year. A change in the composition of the board ISS also recommends that Tesla’s board of directors vote against the re-election of Kimbal Musk, restaurateur and brother of Elon Musk, and James Murdoch, executive chairman of Newscorp Inc. performance criteria. “ In other words, they received significant equity with no corresponding performance targets. The company also called Tesla a “higher risk” company for board governance because of its structure and rights. Tesla has nine members of the board of directors. Kimbal Musk and James Murdoch are listed as independent members. Tesla board members have previously been accused of not asserting themselves enough in the face of Musk’s repeated run-ins and breaches with regulatory authorities. ISS filed a similar proposal in 2018 opposing the election of Murdoch and Antonio Gracias, but Tesla shareholders rejected the measure.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.investopedia.com/board-and-culture-in-focus-at-tesla-tsla-annual-meeting-5204778 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos