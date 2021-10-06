Who to buy and sell in the big sports exchange





Boxing. $ 1.20. As above, sell #FFS. Any sport where the greatest triumph is inflicting brain damage on your opponent such that they sink into instant unconsciousness is not a sport to watch, let alone invest in. Michael Slater. 12 cents. To buy. Yes, his share price fell on Tuesday with news that his contract with Channel Seven was not being renewed allegedly because he publicly criticized the Prime Minister (God forbid), but he remains a great cricket commentator. , highly regarded in the subcontinent and he won’t be your Uber driver anytime soon (not that there is anything wrong with that). Female sport. $ 12.50. TO BUY. I told you last year, but you wouldn’t listen. Imagine if you had followed my advice, you would now be rolling in. Every year, pretty much in every area, their odds and income increase and that’s only to get stronger as the decade progresses. The zeitgeist is feminine, and sportswomen will prosper as a result. Tim Paine. $ 6.32. To sell. Are you kidding me? You made FORTUNE when you bought him for 15 cents a share just when he was the most unknown cricketer we had never heard of just before he became Aussie captain and he is now over 6 $, and you still want more value from it? Hes had a great run and did a wonderful job, but the twilight is deepening. Sell, while he still has the prestige of the harbor master’s office with him. Joseph Sualii. $ 2.15. Here, I guess. He arrived in the NRL as a prodigy who was such a genius that he was going to revolutionize the way the game was played, so much so that they had to change the rules to let him in at 17 and only had barely any impact with the Roosters, before being injured. That’s not to say he won’t explode next year and transform into Brad Fittler sitting on Andrew Johns shoulders with the Peter Sterling shotgun, so there’s no need to sell now, this which would see you locking up huge losses, after it was hovered at $ 3.45 a few months ago. But keep a close eye on him in the opening games of next year and be prepared to unload.

AFL. $ 15. To buy. Always buy. They are the strongest blue chip in Australian sport, getting bigger every year, although they have the unfair advantage of slipping something into the water of all of their supporters, making them all a bit of a berko for the game, from the cradle to the grave. Wallabies. $ 8.15. To buy. And buy big. Things are finally moving. They come off successive victories against the Boks, a team that had previously beaten the Lions, and the All Blacks last weekend, to bring them back to the top spot in the world. They have exceptional players with others on the way from stays abroad. As the 2023 World Cup approaches in France, everything suggests that our crowd will grow even stronger. Ash Barty. $ 7.32 Buy. Although she has by far the best season of her career, winning Wimbledon, do you mind? there is still the impression with her that she has barely regained her rhythm. Nick Kyrgios. $ 3.56. To sell. Sorry about that. I know I told you to buy last year, and you made your dough. Look, the good thing is he’s clearly matured and he’s more comfortable in his skin. He’s a nice guy. But he seems to have focused only on entertaining tennis rather than winning. It’s his call, and good luck to him. I would always sell. Ok, that’s for another year. Good investment!

