Business
Soaring energy prices spook markets as Europe turned to Russia
- High energy prices fuel inflationary fears
- Europe discusses joint purchases of gas and strategic reserves
- Russia denies withholding gas, says it is increasing supplies
October 6 (Reuters) – Soaring energy prices alarmed European leaders and sent global markets shivering on Wednesday, raising fears of a winter fuel crisis that could play into the hands of gas-rich Russia.
Oil prices in the United States briefly hit their highest level in nearly seven years and natural gas prices were at record highs as China and other heavy consumers struggle to keep up with demand which rebounded faster than expected from the COVID-19 crisis.
In Europe, natural gas prices have climbed nearly 600% this year, fearing that current low storage levels may be insufficient for the winter. In the United States, natural gas futures recently hit 12-year highs.
Uncertainty over whether soaring energy prices will boost inflation and rising interest rates have hit global stock markets and bonds in Europe, particularly Britain, where several energy companies collapsed due to soaring prices.
As consumers face a huge increase in fuel bills in the winter, energy prices dominated the European Union’s political agenda on Wednesday.
“I think we need to be very clear that gas prices are skyrocketing,” said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, calling for renewed interest in renewable energies.
The EU, which imports 90% of its gas, notes that Russia has not followed the lead of its other main supplier, Norway, in increasing its supplies, von der Leyen said on Tuesday.
President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia is increasing Europe’s gas supply and stands ready to stabilize the market.
But the deputy managing director of Russian gas company Gazprom (GAZP.MM) reportedly said it continued to pump natural gas into underground storage facilities in Russia. Gazprom also said this week that it would prioritize its domestic market over export sales, as it expects a cold and snowy winter.
Some MEPs have claimed that Gazprom failed to increase its gas supplies in an attempt to force swift approval of Nord Stream 2, a newly constructed gas pipeline that will send Russian gas to Germany. The United States and some European countries oppose the project, saying it will make the EU even more dependent on Russian fuel.
Russia has repeatedly denied any political agenda.
“There is absolutely no Russian role in what is happening on the gas market,” Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
NEXT STEPS
EU ministers questioned whether the bloc should start jointly buying gas to improve its negotiating position and build strategic supply reserves.
“There is no doubt that we need to take political action,” EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said during a debate on the issue in the European Parliament.
Some EU governments have already put in place national subsidies and other measures, saying this is the best way to protect consumers from high bills.
Simson said underground gas storage was over 75% full across Europe and countries have enough to cover their winter needs, but soaring prices have shown the need to move quickly to renewables. .
But EU gas stocks are at their lowest for 10 years. And in Britain, which has left the EU, and where around 80% of homes are heated with gas, storage capacity currently equates to around four to five days of gas demand in winter, up from 15 days previously.
The benchmark Brent crude oil fell on Wednesday after hitting a multi-year high above $ 83 a barrel, but some traders said it was a temporary reprieve.
“An energy crisis is unfolding with the winter in the northern hemisphere which has not yet started,” said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM.
Reports from Reuters offices around the world; written by Philippa Fletcher; edited by Jane Merriman
