Connect with us

Business

SEC accuses founders of Canadian hemp company CanaFarma of securities fraud

Published

25 seconds ago

on

By

 


The Securities and Exchange Commission has accused CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp. and its co-founders for fraudulently raising around $ 15 million from investors and diverting a significant portion of the funds for personal and other unrelated purposes.

CanaFarma CNFA,
-12.50%,
a small Canadian cannabis company listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange, announced in July its intention to merge with Vertical Wellness, a U.S. company specializing in cannabinoid-based wellness and health products, as part of a deal that would make Vertical the first CBD brand house to go public. The case is not yet concluded.

Smoke Wallin, CEO of Vertical, said he and his team were taken aback by the fraud accusations, which only came to light when the SEC released his statement.

Neither Vertical Wellness nor any of our advisers, lawyers or people we work with on a daily basis had any prior knowledge of this situation, he said in a statement. We hope that CanaFarma can resolve these issues and that the truth will eventually be revealed.

Vertical had not completed all due diligence on the transaction and the company is now evaluating all of its options. We had checked the public records and nothing turned out to be problematic, but we’re not done with it, Wallin told MarketWatch on Wednesday.

Wallin said Vertical will continue to execute its business plan, while considering its next steps. Model turned entrepreneur Kathy Ireland, who offers a line of CBD wellness products Vertical is expected to launch later this year, continues to support the business, he said.

The SEC complaint alleges that CanaFarma co-founders Vitaly Fargesen and Igor Palatnik have made false statements to investors, including claiming that the company is processing hemp on its own farm, when it actually uses hemp supplied by third parties.

The complaint also states that the financial information provided to investors distorted historical income and included unfounded projections for future income. Fargesen and Palatnik embezzled at least $ 4 million and used the funds for their personal use and for purposes unrelated to CanaFarma, the SEC said.

The SEC complaint has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York and accuses CanaFarma, Fargesen and Palatnik of violating anti-fraud provisions of federal securities laws.

The SEC is seeking permanent injunctions, prejudgment restitution and interest, and civil penalties against the defendants, and is also seeking officers and directors bars and penny stocks against them, the SEC said in a statement.

Separately, federal grand jury indictment unsealed on Tuesday claim the pair also made false statements to investors using a bogus CEO who did not make trading decisions.

For example, the alleged CEO did not have access to the company’s bank accounts or a seat on the board, and worked directly for Fargesen and Palatnik, sending emails and signing contracts exclusively under their direction, did he declare. The pair also used $ 100,000 of funds raised from investors as a down payment for a luxury car, instead of the promised marketing activities, he said.

Vitaly Fargesen and Igor Palatnik presented themselves as entrepreneurs developing a new business for an emerging industry, US lawyer Audrey Strauss said in a statement. But, as it is claimed, Fargesen and Palatnik were simply using a startup’s traps to launch an old-fashioned scam: lying to investors to take money for themselves.

CanaFarma shares last traded at 8 cents.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.marketwatch.com/story/sec-charges-canadian-hemp-company-canafarma-founders-with-securities-fraud-11633547924

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: