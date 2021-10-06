Biden administration to boost rapid home testing with billion dollar investment





White House Covid-19 coordinator Jeff Zients announced a $ 1 billion investment on Wednesday, which will be used to purchase rapid at-home Covid-19 tests to bring to market.

“This means companies will be able to expand test production even further based on the United States government’s commitment to procure an additional 180 million rapid tests over the next year, with tens of millions more tests brought to market over the next 30 days, ”Zients said.

In September, President Joe Biden announced a $ 2 billion investment in rapid tests for community health centers, food banks and schools, and also announced that retailers such as Walmart, Amazon and Kroger would sell rapid home test kits at cost for the next three months. .

But demand has exceeded supply for these tests so far, with shelves empty across the country. The administration is seeking to rapidly increase this supply.

The billion-dollar announcement also comes days after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration cleared Flowflex, a home antigen test from ACON Laboratories, which will speed up the pace of rapid tests on the shelves. Authorization for the Flowflex test, the FDA said in a declaration On Monday, “is expected to dramatically increase the availability of rapid home tests and is expected to double the capacity for rapid home tests in the United States in the coming weeks.” While the United States was previously on track to double the supply of rapid at-home tests available on the market each month by early November, Zients said the approval of the test from ACON Laboratories “is accelerating this pace. and we are now on track to triple the number in early November. “The new commitments from manufacturers, he said,” put us on track to quadruple the number of rapid home tests available to Americans. ‘here December “. Zients also said the administration would double the number of pharmacies where free Covid-19 tests are available. Biden pledged in September to make the free tests available at 10,000 pharmacies across the country. “We are on track to achieve this goal in the coming weeks and today we are doubling our commitment to a total of 20,000 local pharmacies,” Zients said. The administration is working to increase vaccinations in the United States, with 76% of the US population over 12 having at least one dose of vaccine effective Wednesday and that number increases as workplace mandates come into effect. But rapid, easy and affordable testing remains an essential tool in bringing the pandemic under control and curbing epidemics. There are several types of diagnostic tests, including antigen tests, which are generally faster and more affordable, and can be done on your own at home or with a virtual assistant, or can be administered by a doctor or pharmacist. The “gold standard” of Covid-19 tests are rt-PCR tests, a type of nucleic acid amplification test, which are very precise and detect the genetic material of the virus. The current seven-day average of new tests is just over 1.7 million a day, according to data from Johns Hopkins Academic Centers for Civic Impact , down from a high of 2 million in January 2021, but increased significantly from a July 2021 seven-day minimum weekly average of 492,000 new tests. Former U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Dr Robert Redfield, who headed the agency under former President Donald Trump, admitted on Wednesday that the Trump administration should have done more to strengthen the US testing capacity in the early months of the pandemic. “There was no ‘warp speed’ for diagnostics. You know, if we could do a replay, we would have warp speed for diagnostics. That would be our top priority,” Redfield said in an interview. with SiriusXM Doctor Radio’s “Doctor’s Radio Reports.” Redfield said he and the coordinator of the Covid-19 task force, Dr Deborah Birx, began to understand in mid-February 2020 that Covid-19 was a “new virus” and that “asymptomatic spreads are going to be a problem and testing must be the backbone of our strategy to try to control this epidemic. “ But the United States, he said, “was still behind” in testing. Trump has frequently lambasted the United States’ testing efforts, mistakenly claiming that more testing adds Covid-19 cases to the total number of cases, amid concerns that could be used against him politically. “Cases, cases, cases! If we hadn’t tested so much and so successfully, we would have very few cases,” Trump said in one of the many tweets on the subject. Redfield suggested that BARDA, the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, an office of the US Department of Health and Human Services, could have done more to stimulate the private sector to develop more tests and he was “disappointed” that they didn’t. “If we could rewrite that again, we needed Roche and we needed Abbott,” he said, referring to two healthcare companies, “and we needed the diagnostic companies on a Manhattan Project in January – literally we should have tested, you know, 5 million, 10 million tests a day, ”he said. This story has been updated with additional reports.

CNN’s Virginia Langmaid contributed to this report.

