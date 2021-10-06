Miami International Holdings Reports September 2021 Trading Results, MIAX Pearl Equities Sets New Market Share and Volume Records; SPIKES futures volume at record highs





PRINCETON, New Jersey, October 6, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Miami International Holdings, Inc. announced today September 2021 trading results for its American foreign exchange subsidiaries MIAX, MIAX Pearl and MIAX Emerald (together, the MIAX Exchange Group) and the Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX). (PRNewsfoto / MIAX) The total market share of multi-listed options in the United States of 14.50% in September 2021 was 79 basis points higher than the market share of 13.71% in September 2020 and represents an increase of 5.8%. The MIAX Exchange group collectively executed 110.8 million multi-listed option contracts in September 2021, representing an average daily volume (ADV) of 5,275,356 contracts. In American equities, MIAX Pearl Equities executed 1,379,358,616 shares in August 2021, a monthly volume record and an increase of 78.4% compared to August 2021. The September 2021 total also accounted for a record market share of 0.62%. On US futures contracts, MGEX executed 324,299 contracts in September 2021, the 4th highest total monthly volume ever recorded and representing a 96.8% increase over the September 2020 total. Total volume from January to September 2021 period reached a record 2,800,181 contracts, an increase of 38.2% over the same period in 2020, while open interest totaled 88,618 contracts on September 30, 2021, an increase of 33.1% compared to September 30, 2020 total. POINTSThe volume of futures contracts totaled a record 157,539 contracts in September 2021, up 83.4% from the total of 85,885 contracts in August 2021. The volume of SPIKES futures contracts reached a record ADV of 7,502 contracts in September 2021. In addition, the volume of SPIKES futures contracts on September 9, 2021 totaled a new daily record volume of 14,890 contracts. Trading volume of multi-listed options for MIAX exchange group, current month Comparison since the beginning of the year Multi-list options

Contracts Sep-21 Sep 20 % variation 21st of August % variation Sep-21 Sep 20 % variation Trading days 21 21 22 188 189 US equity options industry 763 992 378 632 751 329 20.7% 761 891 872 0.3% 6,896,676,100 5,046,519,012 36.7% MIAX exchange group 110 782 472 86 720 900 27.7% 116 013 478 -4.5% 989 154 877 605 449 661 63.4% MIAX options 43 883 693 36,901,910 18.9% 47 123 249 -6.9% 384 130 954 242 802 660 58.2% MIAX Pearl 29,760,494 23 864 559 24.7% 27,068,706 9.9% 331,491,709 228 612 913 45.0% Emerald MIAX 37 138 285 25 954 431 43.1% 41 821 523 -11.2% 273 532 214 134 034 088 104.1% ADV multi-listed options Sep-21 Sep 20 % variation 21st of August % variation Sep-21 Sep 20 % variation Multi-listed options industry in the United States 36 380 589 30 131 016 20.7% 34 631 449 5.1% 36 684 447 26,701,159 37.4% MIAX exchange group 5,275,356 4,129,567 27.7% 5,273,340 0.0% 5,261,462 3,203,437 64.2% MIAX 2,089,700 1,757,234 18.9% 2,141,966 -2.4% 2,043,250 1,284,670 59.0% MIAX Pearl 1,417,166 1,136,408 24.7% 1,230,396 15.2% 1,763,254 1,209,592 45.8% Emerald MIAX 1,768,490 1,235,925 43.1% 1,900,978 -7.0% 1,454,959 709,175 105.2% Market share of multi-listed options for MIAX exchange group, current month Comparison since the beginning of the year Multi-listed options market

To share Sep-21 Sep 20 % variation 21st of August % variation Sep-21 Sep 20 % variation MIAX exchange group 14.50% 13.71% 5.8% 15.23% -4.8% 14.34% 12.00% 19.5% MIAX 5.74% 5.83% -1.5% 6.19% -7.1% 5.57% 4.81% 15.8% MIAX Pearl 3.90% 3.77% 3.3% 3.55% 9.6% 4.81% 4.53% 6.1% Emerald MIAX 4.86% 4.10% 18.5% 5.49% -11.4% 3.97% 2.66% 49.3% Trading volume of shares for MIAX Pearl Equities, current month Comparison since the beginning of the year Shares Shares (millions) Sep-21 Sep 20 % variation 21st of August % variation Sep-21 Sep 20 % variation Trading days 21 2 22 188 2 US Equity Volume Industry 222,234 NM NM 198,022 12.2% 2 180 672 NM NM MIAX Pearl Volume 1,379 NM NM 773 78.4% 6,087 NM NM MIAX Pearl ADV 66 NM NM 37 77.5% 32 NM NM MIAX pearl market share 0.62% NM NM 0.39% 59.1% 0.28% NM NM NM – Not significant Trading volume of futures and options for MGEX, current month Comparison since the beginning of the year Futures and options Contracts Sep-21 Sep 20 % variation 21st of August % variation Sep-21 Sep 20 % variation Trading days 21 21 22 188 189 MGEX volume 324,299 164,754 96.8% 394,528 -17.8% 2 800 181 2,026,152 38.2% MGEX ADV 15,443 7 845 96.8% 17 933 -13.9% 14 895 10,720 38.9% For more information on MIAX, please visit www.MIAXOptions.comor contact MIAX Trading Operations at [email protected] Corporate communications contacts:

Andy Nybo, Senior Vice President, Head of Communications

(609) 955-2091

[email protected] About MIAX

MIAX’s parent company, Miami International Holdings, Inc., owns Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX), MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX Pearl), MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald), the Minneapolis Grain Exchange, LLC (MGEX) and the Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX). MIAX, MIAX Pearl, and MIAX Emerald are national exchanges registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that take advantage of MIAX’s state-of-the-art technology and infrastructure to provide their member companies with listed options trading in United States. MIAX serves as the exclusive trading venue for cash-settled options on SPIKES Volatility Index (Ticker: SPIKE), a measure of the expected volatility over 30 days in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY). In addition to options, MIAX Pearl facilitates spot trading of shares through MIAX Pearl Equities. MGEX is a stock exchange registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and is a securities futures exchange registered with the SEC. MGEX serves as the exclusive marketplace for a variety of commodities, including hard red spring wheat and SPIKES futures. Additionally, MGEX is a designated contract marketplace (DCM) and derivatives clearing organization (DCO) reporting to the CFTC, providing DCM, DCO and spot market services across a range of asset classes. BSX is a leading international electronic securities market regulated by the Bermuda Monetary Authority (BMA) specializing in the listing and trading of capital market instruments such as stocks, debt issues, funds, hedge funds, derivative warrants and insurance-related securities. A full member of the World Federation of Exchanges and an Affiliate Member of the International Organization of Securities Commissions, the BSX is globally recognized, including by the SEC. MIAX’s executive offices and national operations center are located at Princeton, New Jersey, with additional offices located in Miami, Florida, Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Hamilton, Bermuda. To learn more about MIAX visit www.MIAXOptions.com. To learn more about MGEX visit www.mgex.com. To find out more about the BSX visit www.BSX.com. Disclaimer and Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Miami International Holdings, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, the Company), and does not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state whatever. or the jurisdiction in which such an offer; the solicitation or sale would be illegal. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results or strategies and are usually preceded by words such as “may”, “future”, “plan” or “planned”, “will” or “should”, “expected”, “anticipate”, “draft”, “possibly” or “planned”. You are cautioned that these statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties which could cause future circumstances, events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ. substantially from those projected. in forward-looking statements. All third party trademarks (including logos and icons) referenced by the Company remain the property of their respective owners. Unless specifically identified as such, the Company’s use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship or endorsement between the owners of such trademarks and the Company. Any reference by the Company to third party trademarks serves to identify the corresponding third party goods and / or services and should be considered fair use in name under trademark law. View original content to download multimedia: MIAX SOURCE

