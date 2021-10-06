CBD for Alzheimer’s: does it work?

Cannabidiol (CBD) has grown in popularity in recent years when it comes to alleviating pain and anxiety, especially in people with chronic illnesses. The CBD market continues to grow as interest in CBD increases and states in the United States continue to legalize medical and recreational cannabis. However, CBD is not psychoactive, which means you won’t feel high when you take it. When it comes to the link between CBD oil and Alzheimer’s disease, there isn’t a lot of research, but the results of what has been studied are promising. Studies don’t show that CBD can stop, slow, reverse, or prevent diseases that cause dementia. However, research suggests that cannabis can help manage certain behavioral symptoms, like restlessness and aggression. Keep reading to learn more about the role of CBD in relieving Alzheimer’s disease. As always, you should speak with your doctor to see if this is an option for your condition.

Many people may think that dementia and Alzheimer’s disease are the same illnesses, but they are not. Dementia is an umbrella term used to describe symptoms that impact memory, the performance of daily activities, and communication skills. Alzheimer’s disease is a form of dementia that gets worse over time. Common diseases of Alzheimer’s disease include loss of memory, language, and thinking.

CBD is one of the active compounds found in Cannabis plant. Unlike tetrahydrocannabinol, also known as THC, CBD won’t get you high. CBD provides the therapeutic effects associated with marijuana, such as calming, improving sleep, and managing pain. CBD oil affects brain activity, but not in the same way as THC. CBD is believed to interact with receptor systems and work directly with the endocannabinoid system (SEC). These receptors are mainly found in the central nervous system and the peripheral nervous system.

A handful of studies have shown that behavioral and psychological symptoms of dementia (BPSD) decrease with cannabinoid use. However, due to the small number of sample sizes, study designs and the short duration of testing of these studies, the efficacy of these agents on BPSD cannot be confirmed. A Study 2019 implied that CBD could be useful in treating and preventing Alzheimer’s disease, as the components of CBD could suppress certain symptoms, such as behavioral disturbances and memory loss. Additionally, it suggested that using CBD and THC together might be more helpful than using either alone. However, research is still limited and more human studies are needed to conclude whether CBD can help treat Alzheimer’s disease.

Alzheimer’s disease can lead to a change in behavior, such as: inhibitions lost

aggressive behaviour

sleep disorder

social withdrawal For relieving common symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease, CBD can help in many ways. CBD has been shown to relieve mental symptoms, such as sleep loss, anxiety, and depression. Despite being able to help with some symptoms, CBD might not be able to help with the effects of Alzheimer’s disease that occur as the disease progresses. Symptoms of disease progression include: difficulty speaking or writing

decreased judgment

loved ones withdrawal

memory loss

According to World Health Organization , CBD is generally recognized as safe. There are few side effects, although they do occur occasionally. Side effects noted in studies understand: diarrhea

changes in appetite and weight

tired As always, you should consult your doctor before taking CBD.

There are many forms of CBD on the market. Oils and tinctures are a good choice for anyone who cannot take pills or capsules. (More on this below.) The amount of CBD you should take depends on a variety of factors, including: your body weight

condition that you treat

your individual body chemistry

CBD concentration

your age

other medicines you are taking It is important to speak with your doctor before trying CBD for yourself. Your doctor can suggest an appropriate dosage for you. Since CBD is not regulated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), there is no official recommended dosage, so it’s important to stick to what your doctor suggests. If your doctor is not giving you the recommended dose, start small and gradually increase it until it works for your symptoms.

There are several ways to take CBD, the most common forms being: Tinctures. CBD infused tinctures are liquids, usually oils, taken orally using a dropper.

CBD infused tinctures are liquids, usually oils, taken orally using a dropper. Topicals. CBD topicals include creams and lotions used to treat muscle and joint pain. They are effective for localized pain.

CBD topicals include creams and lotions used to treat muscle and joint pain. They are effective for localized pain. Pills. The pills contain an equal dose of CBD everywhere.

The pills contain an equal dose of CBD everywhere. Edible. One of the most common and popular ways to take CBD is CBD gummies. Each gum contains the same amount of CBD per pack, making it easier to know what dose you are taking.