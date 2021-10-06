Business
CBD for Alzheimer’s: does it work?
Cannabidiol (CBD) has grown in popularity in recent years when it comes to alleviating pain and anxiety, especially in people with chronic illnesses.
The CBD market continues to grow as interest in CBD increases and states in the United States continue to legalize medical and recreational cannabis. However, CBD is not psychoactive, which means you won’t feel high when you take it.
When it comes to the link between CBD oil and Alzheimer’s disease, there isn’t a lot of research, but the results of what has been studied are promising.
Studies don’t show that CBD can stop, slow, reverse, or prevent diseases that cause dementia. However, research suggests that cannabis can help manage certain behavioral symptoms, like restlessness and aggression.
Keep reading to learn more about the role of CBD in relieving Alzheimer’s disease. As always, you should speak with your doctor to see if this is an option for your condition.
Many people may think that dementia and Alzheimer’s disease are the same illnesses, but they are not.
Dementia is an umbrella term used to describe symptoms that impact memory, the performance of daily activities, and communication skills.
Alzheimer’s disease is a form of dementia that gets worse over time. Common diseases of Alzheimer’s disease include loss of memory, language, and thinking.
CBD is one of the active compounds found in Cannabis plant. Unlike tetrahydrocannabinol, also known as THC, CBD won’t get you high. CBD provides the therapeutic effects associated with marijuana, such as calming, improving sleep, and managing pain.
CBD oil affects brain activity, but not in the same way as THC. CBD is believed to interact with receptor systems and work directly with the endocannabinoid system (SEC). These receptors are mainly found in the central nervous system and the peripheral nervous system.
A handful of studies have shown that behavioral and psychological symptoms of dementia (BPSD) decrease with cannabinoid use.
However, due to the small number of sample sizes, study designs and the short duration of testing of these studies, the efficacy of these agents on BPSD cannot be confirmed.
A
However, research is still limited and more human studies are needed to conclude whether CBD can help treat Alzheimer’s disease.
Alzheimer’s disease can lead to a change in behavior, such as:
- inhibitions lost
- aggressive behaviour
- sleep disorder
- social withdrawal
For relieving common symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease, CBD can help in many ways. CBD has been shown to relieve mental symptoms, such as sleep loss, anxiety, and depression.
Despite being able to help with some symptoms, CBD might not be able to help with the effects of Alzheimer’s disease that occur as the disease progresses.
Symptoms of disease progression include:
- difficulty speaking or writing
- decreased judgment
- loved ones withdrawal
- memory loss
According to
Side effects noted in
- diarrhea
- changes in appetite and weight
- tired
As always, you should consult your doctor before taking CBD.
There are many forms of CBD on the market. Oils and tinctures are a good choice for anyone who cannot take pills or capsules. (More on this below.)
The amount of CBD you should take depends on a variety of factors, including:
- your body weight
- condition that you treat
- your individual body chemistry
- CBD concentration
- your age
- other medicines you are taking
It is important to speak with your doctor before trying CBD for yourself. Your doctor can suggest an appropriate dosage for you.
Since CBD is not regulated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), there is no official recommended dosage, so it’s important to stick to what your doctor suggests.
If your doctor is not giving you the recommended dose, start small and gradually increase it until it works for your symptoms.
There are several ways to take CBD, the most common forms being:
- Tinctures. CBD infused tinctures are liquids, usually oils, taken orally using a dropper.
- Topicals. CBD topicals include creams and lotions used to treat muscle and joint pain. They are effective for localized pain.
- Pills. The pills contain an equal dose of CBD everywhere.
- Edible. One of the most common and popular ways to take CBD is CBD gummies. Each gum contains the same amount of CBD per pack, making it easier to know what dose you are taking.
CBD oil is known to help minimize symptoms in people with anxiety, depression, and other chronic health conditions.
Although research on the effectiveness of CBD in people with Alzheimer’s disease is limited, the results of recent clinical tests suggest that CBD can provide a safe and potent natural treatment.
Iman Balagam is a writer based in Houston, Texas. When she isn’t laughing at her own jokes or buying overpriced chia pudding, she is found reading fiction novels, attending a spin class, scrolling through TikTok, or waiting. his Spirit flight delayed to board. You can see more of her work on her website.
Sources
2/ https://www.healthline.com/health/alzheimers/cbd-for-alzheimers
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]