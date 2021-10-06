Gatemore Capital Management presents Sensyne Health at 13D Monitor





|

NEW YORK, October 6, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Gatemore Capital Management (“Gatemore”) is pleased to announce its participation in the International Lightning Round of this year’s 13D Monitor Active-Passive Investor Summit. Gatemore introduces one of its main roles, Sensyne Health plc (AIM: SENS), a healthcare artificial intelligence technology company based in Oxford, UK. Sensyne has assembled one of the world’s most valuable health data sets, which it analyzes on behalf of Big Pharmaceuticals Companies Using AI and Machine Learning to Accelerate R&D, Improve and Optimize Patient Results. clinical trials, reduce approval times, discover new drug targets and reduce trial costs. Sensyne currently has access to 64 million patient records in the US and UK, with a target of 140 million by the end of 2024. In July 2021, Gatemore wrote a letter to Sensyne’s board of directors to ask the company to take steps to obtain a secondary listing on the NASDAQ market in the United States in addition to the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) of the LSE. Gatemore believes that Sensyne’s ambitions have gone beyond the junior market and that a listing in the US will bring a number of benefits: Access to the largest and most growth-oriented market: NASDAQ is the world’s leading growth exchange and has 980 healthcare stocks (30% of the index) versus 80 on AIM (10% of the index). ‘index)

Access to larger pools of capital and a diverse range of long-term growth investors

Higher valuation: companies listed on the NASDAQ typically trade at significantly higher valuation multiples

Greater liquidity: stocks listed on the NASDAQ benefit from significantly higher liquidity

Wider Healthcare-Focused Research Coverage: Improved Company Profile with US-Based Healthcare Analysts Gatemore therefore welcomed Sensyne’s subsequent announcement, following constructive dialogue, that the company would consider secondary listing on the US-based Nasdaq index as part of a strategic review. Such a rating should help close the huge valuation gap between Sensyne and companies, some of which trade at 30 to 300 times the value of Sensyne on a multiple enterprise value for patient records. Liad Meidar, Managing Partner at Gatemore, commented: “Sensyne has amassed one of the largest and fastest growing ethical, anonymized and anonymized patient datasets in the real world. With the NHS and US healthcare partners receiving equity and future revenue share, and a 100% retention customer base that already includes Roche, Bayer and Bristol Myers Squib, Sensyne’s unique business model has already been valid. potential. “Today, we believe Sensyne is well positioned to become a global leader in one of the fastest growing segments of healthcare technology, and we look forward to monitoring its progress in the next stage of its development. “ For media inquiries:

Greenbrook

Rob white, Teresa berezowski

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +44 (0) 20 7952-2000 Show original content: SOURCE Gatemore Capital Management LLP

The above press release has been provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements contained in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group and do not necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wibw.com/prnewswire/2021/10/06/gatemore-capital-management-presents-sensyne-health-13d-monitor/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos