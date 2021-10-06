Most Actively Traded Companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange | National company





TORONTO – Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday: Toronto Stock Exchange (20,191.66, up 8.23 ​​points.) The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX: TD). Financial. Down 39 cents, or 0.45%, to $ 85.50 on 17.5 million shares. Bombardier Inc. (TSX: BBD.B). Industrialists. Down eight cents, or 3.81 percent, to $ 2.02 on 15.8 million shares. Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX: BNS). Financial. Down 38 cents, or 0.49%, to $ 77.55 on 10.5 million shares. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX: CNQ). Energy. Down 86 cents, or 1.75 percent, to $ 48.27 on 7.7 million shares. Manulife Financial Corporation (TSX: MFC). Financial. Down 34 cents, or 1.38 percent, to $ 24.34 on 6.4 million shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Down 69 cents, or 2.48 percent, to $ 27.12 on 6.3 million shares. Companies in the news: Cineplex inc. (TSX: CGX). Down 13 cents to $ 14.03. The CEO of Cineworld Group PLC was planning to sell the reception hall and signaling business of Cineplex Inc. in a secret initiative he called “Project Jumanji.” UK movie channel chief Moshe “Mooky” Greidinger told the Ontario Superior Court of Justice on Wednesday that his company was looking to find buyers for the companies because it wanted to focus on theaters and Cineworld had no expertise in these other areas. Greidinger called the digital signage, arcade and restaurant business known as RecRoom “good business,” but said his company was drafting documents and looking for buyers until March, when ” hell broke loose “and COVID-19 has spread. Greidinger’s remarks are part of a multibillion-dollar court case that saw his film company take on Cineplex, the Toronto-based movie chain it announced it would buy for $ 2.8 billion in December 2019 Cineworld withdrew from the deal to buy Cineplex Inc. in June 2020, arguing it had the right to terminate the deal without payment because Cineplex strayed from the ordinary course. Cineplex is seeking more than $ 2.18 billion in damages from Cineworld, which has filed a counterclaim valued at approximately $ 54.8 million. Dow Inc. Dow Inc. intends to expand and decarbonize its petrochemical site in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta. The US-based chemicals company said it will build a complex of ethylene and zero-carbon derivatives at the site. He says it will be the first such installation in the world. Dow says the project would more than triple Dow’s ethylene and polyethylene production capacity at the Fort Saskatchewan site. It will also modernize the site’s existing zero-carbon assets. The new facility will convert the waste gas from the cracker into hydrogen as a clean fuel for use in petrochemical production. The carbon dioxide will be captured on site to be transported and stored by adjacent third party infrastructure. The company did not disclose a total investment figure for the project, which is dependent on obtaining approvals from the board of directors and regulatory authorities. Dow’s current Fort Saskatchewan site employs approximately 1,200 people. The company says the new facility could be fully operational by 2030. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on October 6, 2021.

