Former Safeway CEO testifies at Elizabeth Holmes trial





Burd, who served as the grocery chain’s CEO from 1993 to 2013, said he was drawn to Theranos for its promise of being able to run blood tests faster, cheaper, and without the need for a full lab. Burd said he sees the potential for customers to have their blood tests done while shopping and use the service to attract more customers to Safeway stores.

“It was a fascinating concept,” Burd said in his testimony, saying that the blood test device he was shown was about the size of a “large bagel toaster” and that he had been told that it could take as little as 20 to 30 minutes to get results. As he said, “we have always been told that it essentially replaced a full-fledged traditional laboratory”.

Holmes and Theranos have touted the promise of using their proprietary device to test for conditions like cancer and diabetes with just a few drops of blood taken from a finger prick. Holmes catapulted his startup to a $ 9 billion valuation and entered into key retail partnerships with Safeway and Walgreens. Then the dominoes started to fall after a 2015 survey of its testing methods and abilities by the Wall Street Journal.

Safeway has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in building clinics in 800 of its supermarkets to eventually offer Theranos blood tests, but reportedly dissolved its relationship with the company before it offered its services.

Burd is one of the most prominent names yet to testify in the trial of Holmes, who is accused of knowingly misleading investors, patients and doctors about his company’s ability to take their money. . Holmes faces up to 20 years in prison. She pleaded not guilty. “There are very few people I’ve met in business that I would say are really charismatic,” Burd said Wednesday. “She was clearly charismatic. She was very smart. And she was doing one of the hardest things you can do in business and that is to start a business from scratch.” Burd said: “Every time she spoke, she owned the room.” “Not all CEOs are alike and she was rising to the top of the pile in terms of vision, in terms of information literacy, clearly in terms of delivery … she was always decisive,” he said. testified, adding that he put her in the same category as the four US presidents he met in terms of commanding a room. Safeway and Theranos signed a contract in September 2010, according to Burd, with an expected financial commitment of $ 85 million. Of that amount, $ 30 million was earmarked for renovating its stores – an amount which, according to Burd, “turned out to be very small.” Burd said Holmes “appeared to be negotiating completely on her own”, with no lawyer involved in their discussions. “I’ve never seen it done,” he said. When it comes to the timeline for rolling out its partnership, Theranos has missed deadline after deadline, Burd said. “A lot of times we weren’t given a lot of explanation about this and I kept asking ‘give me some details here. Maybe we can help you. We are a large company with a lot of resources. “That was the frustrating part. We always tried to help them in any way we could,” said Burd, noting that he finally started a pilot project at a campus clinic. In a December 2012 email to Holmes that circulated shortly before the court was suspended for the week, Burd expressed frustration with the delays. In the email he mentioned “the new [Department of Defense] business, “which he testified to was a possible reason given for the delays. He said Holmes told him it was” very confidential “. “It bothered me, I was disappointed,” Burd said. “It sounded plausible. It just seemed like one more delay for us.” Ahead of Burd’s appearance on the witness stand, Holmes defense attorney Kevin Downey sought to block prosecutors from specifying the dollar amount Safeway spent on renovating its stores, noting that it bothers and that there might have been other reasons to spend that money on these renovations. Prosecutor Robert Leach argued that Safeway spent “$ 300 million” on the renovations and that this was relevant to Holmes’ representations of the company and its capabilities. “There are a lot of big numbers in this business, Your Honor,” Leach said. Burd, the tenth witness in the trial, testified after six days of questioning from former Theranos lab director Adam Rosendorff, which ended earlier on Wednesday. To decide the fate of Holmes is a jury of eight men and four women. Another 12-person jury member was excused on Wednesday after expressing conflicts with her religious beliefs as a Buddhist regarding the issue of forgiveness and any possible condemnation that could result from how she votes in the trial. A deputy juror was chosen to replace her, after there was initially a discussion of the juror’s concern over the possible conviction of Holmes who is of a young age. The judge reminded the juror that it was not up to him to determine the sentence and the defense and the prosecution chose to have it served. There are three alternates left.

