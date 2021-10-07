Business
White House to spend another $ 1 billion on rapid home COVID tests: Shots
Ted S. Warren / AP
Updated at 8:25 p.m. ET
The White House is allocating an additional $ 1 billion to purchase millions of rapid home tests for COVID-19, in response to a continuing nationwide shortage of such tests. The announcement was made by White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeffrey Zients during a briefing Wednesday.
The money follows a $ 2 billion investment in September to provide rapid tests to community health centers, food banks and schools.
These are over-the-counter swab tests that people can buy at the drugstore and take home. They test for antigens or proteins on the surface of the virus and can provide fairly reliable results within 15 minutes, especially in symptomatic people.
Shortages of testing kits are being reported across the country, due to demand from parents purchasing the kits for children who have returned to class and from employees returning to the workplace.
Zients said Wednesday’s action now puts the country in a position to quadruple the number of available rapid tests over the next few months: “We will have an available supply of 200 million home rapid tests per month, starting in December. . “
Monday, the Food and Drug Administration Flowflex authorized, another rapid home antigen test performed by ACON Laboratories, a move the agency says will significantly increase the availability of home tests. This is the eighth such test to be available in the United States and the most affordable, according to Zients, who says his understanding is that the kit will cost around $ 10 per test.
He said the government was anticipating large purchases of tests and that increased production would lower the price of tests overall.
Dr. Michel Mina, a Harvard epidemiologist who has been a strong supporter of rapid and widespread home testing, says he is happy to see the Biden administration investing in testing, “but it’s not enough and it’s not fast enough. America is so far behind our peers. ”
Citing programs in Germany and the UK, where home testing is cheap and ubiquitous, Mina says he would like to see the US get to the point where rapid home testing costs less than $ 1 each and is hidden in medicine cabinets everywhere “just like we have band-aids.”
In Wednesday’s briefing, Zients pointed out that there are many options for free testing at community health centers and other testing sites and that insurance covers those testing options. The administration has arranged for an additional 20,000 pharmacies to offer COVID-19 testing, in addition to existing free testing sites at more than 10,000 sites across the country. In total, stepping up these various testing efforts will increase testing capacity in the United States to half a billion tests per month by December, according to Zients.
Rapid home tests allow people to self-check for coronavirus infections, but more difficult for public health authorities to track the viral spread because the results usually don’t have to be reported or verified, Mina says. In addition to additional testing, he cautions that there should be a clear strategy for monitoring test results.
“I think we need to focus on how we are going to give businesses, schools and public bodies the tools to be able to use them appropriately,” he says, otherwise “we are going to find out that they are going to dilute in terms of actual effectiveness ”to prevent infected people from interacting with others.
Meanwhile, the FDA said Tuesday that Ellume has recalled nearly 200,000 home test kits because they had a higher rate of false positive tests than expected.
