Near-record gasoline prices in Winnipeg disproportionately affect low-income families
When gasoline prices soared to over $ 1.40 a liter in parts of Winnipeg, Jennifer Spence’s heart sank.
The caregiver and mother of two young children drives a lot for her work and cannot afford to refuel until next Friday.
“I see everything going up, but my pay stays the same so I have to make it work. I have to stretch it to make it work and I know other people are doing it too,” she said.
Spence last spent around $ 80 to fill his tank and predicts it will be close to $ 100 to fill it now that prices have risen so sharply Manitoba is seeing near record highs in average prices for the gasoline.
The highest average fuel price recorded in Manitoba was set in 2008, when it was 142 cents per liter, according to GasBuddy data. The Manitoba average at 5 p.m. Wednesday was 140 cents.
Some gas stations are at 142.9 per liter, up 11 cents from the start of the week.
“That’s a lot of money. It’s groceries for the week,” Spence said.
The working mother says she experiences poverty and has given up eating so that her children can be fed. Now she is working and has more resources, but that money does not go far.
“I’m not the only one who needs to consider eating less so my kids can eat more, or making sure I always have enough gasoline to do my daily job.”
The Canadian Center for Policy Alternatives says many families here are in the same boat.
The pandemic has affected supply chains around the world and commodity prices have increased. Those who make less money feel the biggest pinch.
“Any price change is very difficult to manage because so many households here in Manitoba are already living at the breaking point,” said Josh Brandon, Acting Director of the CCPA Manitoba office.
Brandon recognizes that some people in the lower income bracket cannot afford their own cars and depend on public transit and other forms of transportation.
However, high fuel prices affect many other parts of the supply chain, he says.
“We all depend on gas prices. It affects the price of food, it affects the price of all kinds of goods,” he said.
“We have to make sure that people have income security because these prices are going to fluctuate and households have to be able to handle those fluctuations.”
Without income security, families like Spence’s will continue to suffer.
“It’s harder to find healthier, more affordable foods. I’ve taken an inventory over the past 24 hours of how much protein and how much we eat. [are]this really empty stuff, and the empty stuff seems to cost less, ”she said.
“It makes me pause and really assess how healthy I want my family to be.”
