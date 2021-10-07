Day Hagan / Ned Davis Research Smart Sector Fixed Income ETF launched on NYSE

The Fund’s objective is total return, consisting of income and capital appreciation.

SARASOTA, Florida, October 6, 2021 / PRNewswire / – The day Hagan / Ned Davis Research Smart Sector Fixed Income ETF (NYSE: SSFI) began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on September 29, 2021.

Day Hagan Asset Management (Day Hagan) in partnership with Ned Davis Research (NDR), a global independent provider of investment research analysis, tools and solutions, announced the launch of a co-developed ETF, Smart Sector Fixed Income. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in unaffiliated fixed income exchange traded funds that invest in nine categories of fixed income securities. The Fund uses the NDR fixed income model to determine its allocation to each category.

“We are very excited and proud to launch another ETF with Day Hagan,” said Brian Sanborn, Senior Vice President of Wealth Management Solutions at NDR. “The SSFI ETF applies the NDR 360O approach of combining macroeconomic, fundamental, technical and behavioral data with the aim of generating excess returns, while protecting against catastrophic losses. We believe this strategy will help investors navigate the fixed income market tactically and is a great complement to the SSUS ETF for asset allocation decisions in the United States. “

About Day Hagan Asset Management

Day Hagan Asset Management (DHAM) was founded in 2004 to provide investment management and research services to clients and institutions. DHAM’s philosophy is that a quantitative, scientific, emotionless, model-based approach to markets can provide better risk-adjusted returns. Models seek confirmation among many diverse indicators, providing the flexibility to seize market opportunities in a rational manner.

About Ned Davis Research

Ned Davis Research (NDR) was founded in 1980 and uses weight of evidence and a 360 degree approach to develop market knowledge. When we say “evidence” we mean processing millions of sets of data to fuel historical perspective, create exclusive indicators and models, and calm investors in a world full of hype and hysteria. We believe that no customer is too big or too small to benefit from NDR information.

Today, NDR is widely recognized for its quantitative modeling and objective research.

NDR is headquartered at Nokomis, Florida, with offices in new York, London, Montreal, Hong Kong, and Sydney.

Important information

References to “NDR” throughout refer to Ned Davis Research, Inc. NDR is registered as an investment advisor with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). NDR serves as the signal provider for this strategy. The information provided here has not been approved or verified by the SEC or by any state or other authority. Additional information on the NDR is also available on the SEC website at www.Adviserlnfo.sec.gov. This material is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended to be an offer or a solicitation to buy or sell any security or other financial instrument or to participate in any trading strategy. NDR’s strategies, including the model discussed in this post, are intended for use only by sophisticated investment professionals.

Ned Davis Research, Inc. makes no representations or warranties, express or implied, as to whether the Smart Sector Fixed Income ETF is suitable for investors in general or as to the advisability of trading any such product. Ned Davis Research, Inc. does not warrant that the strategy referenced by the Smart Sector Fixed Income ETF has been calculated accurately or that the strategy appropriately represents a particular investment strategy. The strategy relies heavily on quantitative models and data from one or more third parties, and there is no guarantee that these models will perform as intended. Ned Davis Research, Inc. and its affiliates cannot be held responsible for any error in the calculation of the strategy or for an infirmity in the Smart Sector Fixed Income ETF.

A rebalancing strategy can have a potential tax impact. Rebalancing involves selling some positions and buying others, and this activity results in realized gains and losses for the positions sold. This reduction could be significant for the overall performance of a real trading account. NDR does not provide legal, tax or accounting advice. Please consult your tax advisor about this document, before implementing such a strategy and before any withdrawals you make from your portfolio.

Investment in securities is subject to market risk, including possible loss of principal. As an ETF, the fund can trade at a premium or a discount to the net asset value. The shares of any ETF are bought and sold at the market price (not the NAV) and are not individually redeemed by the Fund. The Fund is new with a limited operating history.

Some specific fund risks: The value of fixed income securities will fluctuate with changes in interest rates. Generally, a rise in interest rates causes the value of fixed income securities held by the Fund to decline.

Credit risk is the risk that an issuer of a security will not pay principal and interest on a timely basis, which reduces the total return of the Fund. Emerging countries may have relatively unstable governments, weaker economies, and less developed legal systems with fewer rights for title holders. Emerging market economies may be based on only a few sectors, and issuers of securities may be more susceptible to economic weakness and more likely to default. The use of derivative instruments involves risks that are different or even greater than the risks associated with investing directly in securities and other traditional investments.

Smart Sector ETF products are subject to sector risks and non-diversification risks, which may lead to more extreme performance fluctuations than fluctuations in the overall stock market.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, fees and expenses of the Day Hagan / Ned Davis Research Smart Sector Fixed Income ETF. This and other important information about the Fund is contained in the Prospectus, which can be obtained at https://dhfunds.com or by calling 800-594-7930. The Prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

The Day Hagan / Ned Davis Research Smart Sector Fixed Income ETF is distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC, a member of FINRA SIPC. Neither Ned Davis Research, its affiliates, nor Day Hagan Asset Management are affiliated with Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

