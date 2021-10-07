Business
Facebook outage: the day the internet went down
A Long Island woman who sells vintage items on Instagram lost income when she was forced to cancel a sales event. And a Texas graduate student, freed from the distractions of social media, completed four assignments.
From Mumbai to Mexico City, billions of people were suddenly thrown adrift when Facebook disappeared from the internet and its family of platforms, Instagram and WhatsApp, stopped uploading new content.
Photo notifications and birthday reminders have stopped. Online businesses have spat. Messaging has gone silent. And countless people have struggled to adjust.
Here is how the blackout unfolded.
In the first few minutes, panic and confusion
When apps first went dark or stopped updating shortly before noon on the East Coast, it was unclear what was going on. Confused users refreshed their screens.
“I was like, ‘My phone has been hacked.’ I had to change all my passwords and update the software on my iPhone, ”said businessman Tete Macharia.
With each passing minute, uncertainty and conspiracy theories grew. Macharia, who owns a freight and shipping business in suburban Atlanta, has therefore taken further action.
“I changed my passwords for my bank accounts and restarted my phone three times,” he said. “I thought I would find all of my accounts empty.”
Macharia said the blackout also cut off most of its communications. He uses WhatsApp to send messages to customers overseas and couldn’t reach them for hours.
“If a potential customer cannot reach you, they move on to the next business,” he added. “It makes you realize the risk that a company has so much monopoly.”
Users migrated to Twitter to let off steam
Shortly after noon, social platforms began to recognize the outage.
“We are aware that some people are having issues with WhatsApp right now. We are working to get things back to normal and will send an update here as soon as possible,” he said.
Social media users looking for updates have moved to Twitter. The jokes too.
“Hello literally everyone,” the official Twitter account said, about an hour after the news broke, prompting a wave of witty responses.
Meanwhile, memes have poured in. Some played on the initial confusion, when people thought the problem was with their phone or internet connection.
Others made fun of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.
Some have posted memes about Twitter’s sudden supremacy over Facebook and its cousins.
And still others bemoaned the fact that they could not reach their friends.
For online entrepreneurs, the outage was no fun
For many users, social media is more than a way to share photos and messages. It is also a place where small businesses can make sales and develop their customer base.
“Most of my contact with customers is through Instagram, so I was unable to contact customers regarding deliveries, tracking information, etc. as I was unable to send messages,” said Ferrandino, who lives on Long Island, east of New York City. City.
Ferrandino had no choice but to cancel a sale event scheduled for Monday on Instagram Stories, where she was to offer markdowns on certain pieces.
“Not being able to sell the story was definitely a potential financial loss,” she said on Tuesday.
Her failure has also spread to Facebook, where she spends most Mondays acquiring vintage pieces through the platform’s Marketplace. With Facebook also down, she failed to find potential parts for her online store.
But some users actually welcomed the break
Juan Sanchez found out that WhatsApp was down when he called his mother, who lives in Spain, so she could see his granddaughter, Cala.
“We’re actually helping people unplug their phones without adding more technology. So a nap on social media is always a good thing, both for us and for all of humanity, ”he said.
Sanchez supports annual vacations where people stay off social media. Its name: #FacebookDownDay.
Lilly Logan, a doctoral student at the Christian University of Abilene in Texas, has found her time offline refreshing and productive.
“The blackout was a much needed respite from the mindless scrolling that keeps me from being productive in my studies,” she said. “I completed four missions effortlessly and without distraction. It normally takes me two weeks to complete four missions.”
In the evening, Facebook was back, but things were different
“To the huge community of people and businesses around the world who depend on us: we are sorry,” he said.
But the jokes didn’t stop.
For Ferrandino, the experience has made her realize that she cannot depend solely on the social media platform to maintain her business, based in East Setauket, New York.
“My store wouldn’t be where it is today without Instagram. However, the outage really made me realize that Instagram can’t be my only selling platform,” she said. “Instagram can close at any time, then my store is completely gone. “
She is now considering launching a website for her store.
Logan, the college student from Texas, said the blackout had reconfigured her way of thinking about social media. Going forward, she said she plans to limit the time she spends on apps.
“I realized how time consuming, toxic and divisive they are,” she said. “It was a day of mental clarity.”
Today, Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp are once again pinging phones around the world with news, photos, and other messages. Monday’s blackout may soon be forgotten.
But for six maddening and peaceful hours, much of the world was not quite the same.
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/06/world/facebook-whatsapp-instagram-down-cec/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]