Results of the annual general meeting of shareholders of Gossan and modification of the stock option plan

Winnipeg, Manitoba, October 6, 2021 (Newsfile Corp via COMTEX) – Winnipeg, Manitoba – (Newsfile Corp. – October 6, 2021) – Gossan Resources Limited(TSXV: GSS) (FSE: GSR) held its annual and special meeting of shareholders in Winnipeg on October 5, 2021. The proposed list of directors – Samuel Pelaez, George Mannard, Douglas Reeson, Hamid Mumin and MaryAnn Mihychuk – was elected on the board.

During a meeting of the directors, MM. Samuel Pelaez and Douglas Reeson were appointed officers. An Audit Committee and a Corporate Governance, Remuneration and Nomination Committee have also been set up.

The Company intends to implement certain changes to its stock option plan (the “”Plan“) in accordance with policy 4.4 – Stock options of the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV“) in order to increase the number of shares authorized for issuance under the Plan.

The Plan is a fixed stock option plan which, together with all other previously established stock option plans or awards of the Company, could not at any time give rise to a number ordinary shares reserved for issuance under stock options exceeding 10% of the issued shares. on the date of implementation of the stock option plan, ie 5,750,000 reserved shares. As of the date hereof, the Company has a total of 2,980,000 stock options issued and outstanding under the Plan, which represents approximately 5.1% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.

In accordance with TSX Venture Exchange Policy 4.4, the plan amendment does not require shareholder approval at the time the amendment is to be implemented. The modification of the Plan as described herein remains subject to final acceptance by the TSXV.

About Gossan Resources:

Gossan Resources Limited owns mineral exploration and development properties located in Manitoba, northwestern Ontario and Newfoundland. The Company is focused on exploring its drill-ready Glitter property, located in the zinc, copper and silver-rich Sturgeon Lake polymetallic greenstone belt in northwestern Ontario. The Company also owns a gold initiative with the Gander gold property in Newfoundland as well as a broadly diversified portfolio of multi-element properties. These properties hold promise for harboring gold, base metals and platinum group elements, as well as specialized “green battery metals” nickel, cobalt, vanadium, titanium, tantalum, lithium and chromium. Gossan also owns a high-purity, magnesium-rich dolomite deposit, and holds royalty and production rights in a high-purity silica sand deposit. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange and the Frankfurt / Freiverkehr & Xetra Stock Exchange and currently has 57,930,400 common shares outstanding.

For more information, please bookmark www.gossan.ca or contact:

Samuel Pelaez, President and CEO

Gossan Resources Limited

Phone. : (202) 677-8513

Email: [email protected]

Kathy Ringland, Office Manager

Phone. : (204) 943-1990

Caution regarding forward-looking information

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved of the information contained in this document. This press release contains forward-looking information which does not consist of historical facts. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this press release includes, without limitation, uncertainty as to the outcome of any contentious matter, the objectives, goals or future plans of the Company, statements regarding the results of the Company. exploration and exploration plans. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from this forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates, preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failing to obtain environmental approvals or other projects, uncertainties about the availability and costs of necessary financing in the future, changes in stock markets, inflation, price fluctuations of goods, delays in project development and other risks involved in the mining exploration and development industry, and the risks set out in the Company’s public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in the preparation of forward-looking information in this press release are reasonable, one should not place undue reliance on such information, which only applies as of the date of this press release. press release, and no guarantees can be made as such events will occur within the timeframe disclosed or will not occur at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

