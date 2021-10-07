Mark Zuckerberg’s congressional skating days could be in the rearview mirror

Mark Zuckerberg had a hell of a month. During the last half of September, a series of surveys the Wall Street newspaper reports based on internal Facebook documents painted a grim picture of the company and sent stocks tumbling. Then, on Sunday, the whistleblower who leaked these documents, Francoise Haugen, Appeared on 60 minutes, where she described the social media giant as a destructive force in society that has always put profits before people. Amid the fallout from the prime-time interview the next day, a blackout shut down Facebook and its suite of apps for hours, a crash that cost Zuckerberg $ 6 billion in a single afternoon. There was little relief on Tuesday: Haugen appeared on Capitol Hill, where she compared Facebook to a tobacco company and urged lawmakers to regulate it as such. And even in a strongly divided Washington, where it is almost impossible to find common ground on such fundamental issues as should you take a safe and effective vaccine or horse dewormer to treat COVID-19?, a bipartisan panel of senators was receptive to the message.

In a Senate that often seems proudly dysfunctional, yesterday’s Facebook hearing seemed like a throwback to a more bipartisan era, Jean Avlon noted Wednesday on CNN, adding that senators’ common ground was a resounding dislike of their business practices. Or, like Squires Charles Pierce Put the: Facebook’s dominant image on both sides of the committee, and certainly the witness table, was that of a faceless Borg-like collective, feeding and refueling on the water it makes of life of people he will never see.

Various company representatives, including Nick clegg, who dismissed comparisons between Big Tech and Big Tobacco, telling CNN Brian stelter Sunday that there must be a reason why a third of the world’s population likes to use these apps tried to put out the fire, only to watch the flames grow. So, after Haugens’ testimony on Tuesday, Zuckerberg himself sought to intervene. In a note to employees that he job On Facebook, the founder and CEO described the coverage of the company’s woes as difficult to read because it does not reflect the company as we know it.

We care deeply about issues such as safety, well-being and mental health, Zuckerberg insisted. It’s hard to see a cover that distorts our work and our motivations. At the most basic level, I think most of us just don’t recognize the false corporate image that is painted.

Much of Zuckerberg’s statement took on a defensive tone, saying the company is doing a good job and pushing back on fundamental aspects of the Newspapers report and testimony by Haugens. Facebook, he said, doesn’t ignore its own internal research, Instagram is actually good for children’s mental health, and the business doesn’t benefit from conflicting or toxic content. At the heart of these accusations is the idea that we prioritize profit over safety and well-being, Zuckerberg wrote. This is simply not true. But, as the New York Times Kara swisher Noted, Zuckerberg’s statement making Facebook the victim may have been the company’s strongest response to a very low bar, as Swisher pointed out, and left room for a productive way forward; Zuckerberg, for example, reiterates his support for federal regulations. I don’t believe private companies should make all the decisions on their own, he wrote.

But these most promising areas have been overshadowed by a familiar rotation. The claim that Facebook feeds on outrage, for example, is deeply illogical, according to Zuckerberg: We make money from ads, he wrote, and advertisers constantly tell us they don’t. don’t want their ads to be next to harmful or angry content. It may be true, but like BuzzFeeds Max Woolf observed, anger is a relative term: Content of right-wing personalities like Ben shapiro and Dan Bongino, which regularly posts some of the platform’s top performing articles, is highly toxic, but not to its target audience, who react to such content with approval rather than anger. Meanwhile, Zuckerberg may not recognize the company his detractors describe, but the characterization Haugen puts forward certainly doesn’t seem too strange to others.

It has been an eventful time for Facebook, but it is not over yet. Haugen says she plans to speak to Congress again, and Senator Richard blumenthal, chair of the subcommittee that hosted her on Tuesday, predicted more whistleblowers would follow his lead. Blumenthal too noted On Wednesday Zuckerberg himself would be invited to appear before the committee in the coming weeks. We were going to invite him, ask him to come, said the Democrat. I can’t tell you if he’ll accept, but I think Mark Zuckerberg has an obligation to tell the American people himself.

