Business
Mark Zuckerberg’s congressional skating days could be in the rearview mirror
Mark Zuckerberg had a hell of a month. During the last half of September, a series of surveys the Wall Street newspaper reports based on internal Facebook documents painted a grim picture of the company and sent stocks tumbling. Then, on Sunday, the whistleblower who leaked these documents, Francoise Haugen, Appeared on 60 minutes, where she described the social media giant as a destructive force in society that has always put profits before people. Amid the fallout from the prime-time interview the next day, a blackout shut down Facebook and its suite of apps for hours, a crash that cost Zuckerberg $ 6 billion in a single afternoon. There was little relief on Tuesday: Haugen appeared on Capitol Hill, where she compared Facebook to a tobacco company and urged lawmakers to regulate it as such. And even in a strongly divided Washington, where it is almost impossible to find common ground on such fundamental issues as should you take a safe and effective vaccine or horse dewormer to treat COVID-19?, a bipartisan panel of senators was receptive to the message.
In a Senate that often seems proudly dysfunctional, yesterday’s Facebook hearing seemed like a throwback to a more bipartisan era, Jean Avlon noted Wednesday on CNN, adding that senators’ common ground was a resounding dislike of their business practices. Or, like Squires Charles Pierce Put the: Facebook’s dominant image on both sides of the committee, and certainly the witness table, was that of a faceless Borg-like collective, feeding and refueling on the water it makes of life of people he will never see.
Various company representatives, including Nick clegg, who dismissed comparisons between Big Tech and Big Tobacco, telling CNN Brian stelter Sunday that there must be a reason why a third of the world’s population likes to use these apps tried to put out the fire, only to watch the flames grow. So, after Haugens’ testimony on Tuesday, Zuckerberg himself sought to intervene. In a note to employees that he job On Facebook, the founder and CEO described the coverage of the company’s woes as difficult to read because it does not reflect the company as we know it.
We care deeply about issues such as safety, well-being and mental health, Zuckerberg insisted. It’s hard to see a cover that distorts our work and our motivations. At the most basic level, I think most of us just don’t recognize the false corporate image that is painted.
Much of Zuckerberg’s statement took on a defensive tone, saying the company is doing a good job and pushing back on fundamental aspects of the Newspapers report and testimony by Haugens. Facebook, he said, doesn’t ignore its own internal research, Instagram is actually good for children’s mental health, and the business doesn’t benefit from conflicting or toxic content. At the heart of these accusations is the idea that we prioritize profit over safety and well-being, Zuckerberg wrote. This is simply not true. But, as the New York Times Kara swisher Noted, Zuckerberg’s statement making Facebook the victim may have been the company’s strongest response to a very low bar, as Swisher pointed out, and left room for a productive way forward; Zuckerberg, for example, reiterates his support for federal regulations. I don’t believe private companies should make all the decisions on their own, he wrote.
But these most promising areas have been overshadowed by a familiar rotation. The claim that Facebook feeds on outrage, for example, is deeply illogical, according to Zuckerberg: We make money from ads, he wrote, and advertisers constantly tell us they don’t. don’t want their ads to be next to harmful or angry content. It may be true, but like BuzzFeeds Max Woolf observed, anger is a relative term: Content of right-wing personalities like Ben shapiro and Dan Bongino, which regularly posts some of the platform’s top performing articles, is highly toxic, but not to its target audience, who react to such content with approval rather than anger. Meanwhile, Zuckerberg may not recognize the company his detractors describe, but the characterization Haugen puts forward certainly doesn’t seem too strange to others.
It has been an eventful time for Facebook, but it is not over yet. Haugen says she plans to speak to Congress again, and Senator Richard blumenthal, chair of the subcommittee that hosted her on Tuesday, predicted more whistleblowers would follow his lead. Blumenthal too noted On Wednesday Zuckerberg himself would be invited to appear before the committee in the coming weeks. We were going to invite him, ask him to come, said the Democrat. I can’t tell you if he’ll accept, but I think Mark Zuckerberg has an obligation to tell the American people himself.
More great stories from Vanity Show
A teacher in Exeter has been punished for sexual misconduct. Student says it never happened
Surprise: Ivanka, Eric and Donald Trump Jr. still laugh at US taxpayers
Florida governor celebrates ban on school mask warrants as more children die from COVID
Billionaire Leon Black allegedly raped woman at Epstein’s New York mansion
Trump reportedly laying the groundwork for a race in 2024
Photographer counts on family Trump adoration
Bidens COVID vaccination strategy triggers full-scale Republican collapse
The war for rights over COVID vaccine warrants is about to get frightening
From the archives: Martin Shkrelis poison pill
Not a subscriber? To rejoin Vanity Show to receive full access to VF.com and the full online archives now.
Sources
2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2021/10/mark-zuckerberg-facebook-congress-whistleblower
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]