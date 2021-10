METALS-Perky Exchanges Push Up Copper Prices

(Updates with official prices) LONDON, Oct. 7 (Reuters) – Copper prices rose on Thursday, helped by a rally in global stock markets, falling foreign exchange stocks and the threat of a supply disruption at a mine in Peru. Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) rose 1.4% to $ 9,175 per tonne in official trading. Prices, however, fell from a record high of $ 10,747.50 in May as global economic growth weakened. Copper is expected to fall further before rising demand revives its recovery, independent analyst Robin Bhar said. If you are looking to trade copper until the end of the year, you are probably on the short side. But beyond that, you’d probably be long, he says. MARKETS: Global equities have stepped back on gas as hopes grew that Washington could resolve its debt ceiling wrangling and lower energy prices dampened stagflation fears. PERU: An indigenous community in Perus Espinar province plans to block a key mining road indefinitely, a local leader said. INVENTORIES: Stocks under mandate in warehouses registered with the LME fell to 82,850 tonnes, from 168,075 tonnes on September 21. Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) warehouse stocks at 43,525 are the lowest since 2009. MCUTX-TOTALCU-STX-SGH OUTLOOK: Copper analysts are revising their price forecasts after turbulence in China’s construction sector and electricity supply. The Bank of Japan has offered its darkest take on regional economies in over a year. CHINA: Chinese markets reopen on Friday after closing for a public holiday on October 1. SURPLUS: The International Copper Study Group (ICSG) said the global copper market will experience a deficit of 42,000 tonnes this year and a surplus of 328,000 tonnes in 2022. GERMANY: German industrial production suffered its largest drop in August since April last year, according to official data. TECHNIQUES: Copper has hovered around its 200-day moving average around $ 9,150 per tonne. A move below this level would worsen its technical outlook. OTHER METALS: Aluminum LME rose 1.1% to $ 2,928 per tonne, zinc rose 0.6% to $ 3,033, nickel gained 0.9% to $ 18,235 and lead rose 0.1% to $ 2,153. Pewter lost 0.1% to $ 35,125. Reporting by Peter Hobson Additional reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Mark Potter

