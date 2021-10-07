Pfizer asks FDA to clear its Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11





Pfizers’ clinical trial for children was not intended to draw meaningful conclusions about the ability of vaccines to prevent illness or hospitalizations. Instead, the researchers looked at the antibody levels, comparing them to the levels in adults who had conferred high protection. Regulators should compare these immune responses to data on vaccine efficacy in the adult population. The trial included 2,268 children, two-thirds of whom received two doses of the vaccine three weeks apart. The other volunteers were injected with two doses of saltwater placebo. Over the summer, regulators called for the trial size to be expanded to 3,000 children. During a virtual panel on Covid-19 last week, Norman Baylor, the former director of the Food and Drug Administration’s office of vaccines, said the number of participants in Pfizer’s pediatric study was noticeably low. The adult trial involved approximately 44,000 people. This begs the question of size, given what we have for adults: would we expect more for the pediatric population? he said. They may think, Well, we know the vaccine is safe, because look at how many people we’ve had in adults. But as we know, things can change in this pediatric population. The Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines have been linked to increased risks of myocarditis or inflammation of the heart muscle; and pericarditis, inflammation of the lining around the heart, especially in younger men. In August, the Food and Drug Administration released the results of an analysis of the Pfizer-BioNTechs vaccine that used a U.S. health care claims database and found that the risk of disease in vaccinated boys of 16 and 17 years old could be as high as 1 in 5,000. The cases in the database were not confirmed, but they were considered a reasonable estimate of possible risk, the agency wrote. A lower dose of the vaccine for children may alleviate these concerns. Authorities in several countries have recommended a single dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children 12 years of age and older, which would provide partial protection against the virus, but without the potential effects seen occasionally after two doses. Sweden and Denmark have joined these countries, announcing on Wednesday that teens should only receive a single dose of the Moderna vaccine. Amy Schoenfeld Walker and Simone Landon contributed reporting.

