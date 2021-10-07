PlantX announces application for listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange

VANCOUVER, BC, October 7, 2021 / CNW / – PlantX Life Inc. (the “Society” Where “PlantX“) (CSE: VEGA) (Frankfurt: WNT1) (OTCQB: PLTXF) is pleased to announce that she has applied to the list (the “Uplistage“) its ordinary shares (“Ordinary actions“) on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX“) with a view to increasing access to capital markets.

The listing upgrade is subject to TSX approval in accordance with its initial listing requirements. The TSX has not conditionally approved PlantX’s listing application and there can be no assurance that the TSX will approve the listing application or that PlantX will complete the listing as proposed.

Lorne rapkin, CEO of PlantX, said: “The increase in the listing of our shares on the TSX will mark an important milestone that will highlight the impact and potential of PlantX as a global leader in the plant industry. This is a critical step in our growth that will dramatically increase our brand awareness and could lead to increased business activity. By listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange, we seek to further increase the visibility and accessibility of the Company to domestic, international and global investors.“

TSX application details

Listing of the Common Shares on the TSX remains subject to the review and approval of the Company’s application for listing by the TSX and the satisfaction of all other applicable listing and regulatory requirements, including compliance with share price and market capitalization requirements. To be considered for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the Company must demonstrate that it meets certain financial conditions.

The Company will continue to trade its common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange in Canada under the symbol “VEGA”, the OTCQX market in United States under the symbol “PLTXF”, and the Frankfurt trade under the symbol “WNT1”.

About PlantX Life Inc.

As the digital face of the plant community, the PlantX platform is the one-stop-shop for everything plant-related. With its rapidly growing verticals, the Company offers its clients through North America more than 5,000 products of plant origin. In addition to offering meal and houseplant deliveries, the Company is currently considering expanding its product lines to include cosmetics and its own brand of water, but the business is not just limited to a flat – electronic commerce form. The company uses its digital platform to build a community of like-minded consumers and, most importantly, to provide education. His thriving business is being built and strengthened through partnerships with the best nutritionists, chefs and brands. The company is removing barriers to entry for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle and thriving into a longer, healthier and happier life.

For more information about the Company, please visit http://investor.PlantX.com/.

Forward-looking information

This press release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as “forward-looking information”). All statements contained in this document which are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information may be identified by words or phrases such as “could”, “will”, “expect”, “likely”, “should”, “should”, “expect”, ” anticipate “,” intend “,” potential “,” proposed “,” estimate “,” believe “or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur, or through policy discussions. Foresight

the information contained herein includes, without limitation, the Company’s intention to list its Common Shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

By their nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties which may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that the assumptions may not be correct and that the objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information contained in this press release, including, without limitation: the Company’s ability to comply with all regulations, including all applicable food safety laws and regulations; the impacts on the Company’s activities and operations due to the COVID-19 epidemic; limited operating history, the Company’s ability to access capital to meet future financing needs; the Company’s dependence on management and key personnel; competetion; changes in consumption trends; fluctuations in foreign currencies; and general economic, market or business conditions.

Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company’s continuous disclosure documents which have been filed on SEDAR and can be viewed at www.sedar.com. Readers are urged to carefully consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events, and not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this document is made as of the date of this press release and is based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management at the date on which such forward-looking information is made. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material differences between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

