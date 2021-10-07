A global energy crisis is coming. There is no miracle solution





A global energy crisis caused by weather conditions and a resurgence in demand is worsening, raising alarm bells before winter, when more energy is needed to light and heat homes. Governments around the world are trying to limit the impact on consumers, but recognize that they may not be able to stop bills rising.

To complicate matters further, pressure is mounting on governments to accelerate the transition to cleaner energy as world leaders prepare for a critical climate summit in November.

“This price shock is an unexpected crisis at a critical time,” EU energy chief Kadri Simson said on Wednesday, confirming that the bloc would present its longer-term policy response next week. “The immediate priority should be to mitigate social impacts and protect vulnerable households.”

In Europe, natural gas is now trading at the equivalent of $ 230 a barrel, in terms of oil up more than 130% since early September and more than eight times higher than the same point last year, data shows from Independent Commodity Intelligence Services. . In East Asia, the cost of natural gas has risen 85% since early September, reaching about $ 204 per barrel in terms of oil. Prices remain much lower in the United States, a net exporter of natural gas, but still hit their highest levels in 13 years. “Much of this feeds off the fear of what winter will be like,” said Nikos Tsafos, energy and geopolitics expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington-based think tank. He believes anxiety has caused the market to break away from the fundamentals of supply and demand. The frenzy to secure natural gas is also driving up the price of coal and oil, which can be used as substitutes in some cases, but are even worse for the climate. India, which remains heavily dependent on coal, said this week that as many as 63 of its 135 coal-fired power plants have two days or less of supplies. The circumstances worry central banks and investors. Rising energy prices are contributing to inflation, which was already a major concern as the global economy tries to shake off the lingering effects of Covid-19. The dynamics of winter could make matters worse. No easy solution The crisis is rooted in the skyrocketing demand for energy as economic recovery from the pandemic takes hold, and in a carefully calibrated system that is easily disrupted by weather events or mechanical issues. An unusually long and cold winter earlier this year depleted natural gas stocks in Europe. The increased demand for energy has hampered the replenishment process, which usually occurs in spring and summer. China’s growing appetite for liquefied natural gas means LNG markets cannot fill the void. A drop in Russian gas exports and unusually calm winds compounded the problem. “The current surge in electricity prices in Europe is truly unique,” energy analysts at Société Générale bank told customers this week. “Never before have electricity prices increased so quickly, so quickly. And we are only a few days away from the autumn temperatures which are still mild.” The dynamics are reflected globally. In the United States, natural gas prices have risen 47% since early August. The coal rush is also triggering a surge in the price many European companies have to pay for carbon credits in order to be able to burn fossil fuels. In addition, the energy crisis is supporting oil prices, which have reached seven-year highs in the United States this week. Bank of America recently predicted that a cold winter could push the price of Brent crude, the global benchmark, beyond $ 100 a barrel. Prices haven’t been this high since 2014. Jim Burkhard, who heads IHS Markit’s research on crude oil, energy and mobility, said there was “no immediate relief in sight”. “There is no Saudi Arabia for gas,” he said, referring to a single supplier who can quickly increase natural gas production. “Looks like it’s going to last through the winter in the northern hemisphere.” Russia could theoretically intervene. Societe Generale noted that faster approval by German authorities of the politically sensitive Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which would transport gas directly from Russia to Europe, would alleviate significant stress. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday suggested that Russia could increase production, saying state-gas giant Gazprom has never “refused to increase supplies to its consumers if they submit appropriate bids.” ExxonMobil XOM But Neil Chapman, senior vice president of, stressed the short-term constraints at an industry conference this week. “Of course, there is great concern,” Chapman told the Virtual Energy Intelligence Forum. “In our industry, because it’s capital intensive, you can’t just activate the supply.” Crisis with a cost The best-case scenario, according to Burkhard, is that a winter with average temperatures will lift the pressure in the second quarter of 2022. But extreme weather conditions in the coming months would create enormous pressure, especially in countries that rely heavily on natural gas for energy production, like Italy and the UK. Great Britain is in a particularly difficult situation because it lacks storage capacity and faces the fallout from a break in the power line with France. “The UK is arguably the most at risk of a winter supply shortage to major European economies,” said Henning Gloystein, head of the energy, climate and resources team at consultancy Eurasia Group, in a statement. note to customers this week. “If that happened, the government would likely require factories to reduce their production and consumption of gas in order to ensure household supplies.” The massive rise in energy costs, which shows no signs of slowing, is stoking inflationary fears, which were already forcing policymakers to think carefully about their next steps. Energy prices in developed countries rose 18% in August, the fastest pace since 2008, according to data released Tuesday by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development. And that was before the situation deteriorated significantly in recent weeks. Higher energy bills could reduce consumer spending on clothing or on activities like dining out, hampering the return of the pandemic. If companies are urged to cut back on activities to save energy, it could hurt the economy as well. “There are fears that rising gas prices could endanger Europe’s post-pandemic economic recovery,” Gloystein said. Price volatility could fuel public skepticism about financing the energy transition, Gloystein said, if consumers demand more investment in oil and gas to limit future fluctuations. Governments that have pledged to cut emissions are preemptively trying to send a strong message: it strengthens, not undermines, the case for investing in a wider range of energy sources. “It is very clear that with long-term energy it is important to invest in renewable energies,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday. “This gives us stable prices and more independence, because 90% of gas is imported into the European Union.” James Frater, Laura He, Katharina Krebs and Diksha Madhok contributed reporting.

