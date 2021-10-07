



President Biden is traveling to Chicago on Thursday to discuss vaccination warrants. Chicago was chosen in part because it is home to United Airlines, one of the first major carriers to require photographs for its 67,000 US employees. Other airlines followed with similar requirements, including American Airlines, Southwest, JetBlue, and Alaska Airlines. Jeff Zients, the White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator, announced the trip on Wednesday and said Mr Biden would focus on successful vaccination mandates. Mr Biden said last month he would use his presidential powers to demand that two-thirds of American workers be vaccinated against the coronavirus. This included a private sector to force all companies with more than 100 workers to require vaccination or weekly tests. He also decided to mandate shootings for healthcare workers, federal contractors and most federal workers, who could face disciplinary action if they refuse to be vaccinated.

Mr. Biden will speak on the impact of these requirements, Mr. Zients said. We believe that workplace vaccination requirements are very effective and an effective way to ensure people are vaccinated or tested, Zients said. United Airlines has announced that it will lay off around 600 employees for failing to meet its vaccination requirements. About 99% of its U.S. workforce has been vaccinated, according to the airline.

