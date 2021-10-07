Appointment of the Chairman of the Board of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange





This ad is written in masculine for convenience and is aimed at both women and men. The TASE Board of Directors Nomination Committee for the Appointment of the Chairman of the Board of Directors (“the Committee”) is seeking candidates for recommendation to the TASE Board of Directors for the position of Chairman of the TASE Board of Directors. . The nominee who would be recommended by the committee may be an existing director (the interim chair of the board) or a candidate who is not currently a director of TASE, who should first be appointed as a director. Successful candidates for the position must meet some or all of the following requirements: Previous service as chairman of the board of directors of a public company (listed on TASE or on the stock exchange) or in a private company with significant activities.

Previous management experience in a public company (listed on TASE or on a foreign stock exchange) or in a private company with substantial operations (as CEO or in a position reporting directly to the CEO).

Previous experience in local and international capital markets.

Experience in dealing with financial regulators (Supervisor of Banks / Commissioner of Insurance and Capital Market Savings / Israel Securities Authority).

Familiarity with corporate governance rules that apply to SOEs and / or TASE members.

Knowledge in the areas of clearing / information technology / trading platforms.

Business experience in leading large transactions.

Experience in dealing with employee committees.

University degree in economics / business administration / law / accounting / statistics / risk management / information technology. The appointment is for a part-time position. Service in the position involves restrictions on engagement in other professions and on investing in the securities that are traded on TASE. The Committee invites those who meet the above requirements to apply for the post. The committee will use the services of a sourcing and recruiting firm, Emda Executive Search and Consulting, which has also been authorized by the committee to contact potential candidates. The application will be made by filling out a questionnaire and declaration by the candidate (available for download on the button below or admissible on request from [email protected]) and submit it, complete and signed, along with a curriculum vitae, documents, attestations and confirmations that support the facts set out in the questionnaire and any other document that the candidate deems relevant (“the Application Documents”). Questionnaire for the candidate> Application documents will be submitted by email only to [email protected] by October 24, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. Application documents can only be submitted as described above. The committee is not obligated to process all application documents that are submitted and / or invite all applicants for an interview. The committee may, at its discretion, add conditions and / or set additional screening requirements, contact additional applicants who have not applied on their own initiative, even after the expiration of the aforementioned date, and have not no obligation to recommend any of the applicants who had submitted application materials. The Committee reserves the right, at its discretion, to require from any candidate confirmation of details and / or clarifications, additional data and information, at any time it deems necessary, and to allow the candidate to correct and complete the Application documents. This procedure does not constitute a call for tenders and is not subject to the law of calls for tenders. Nomination Committee for the nomination of the Chairman of the Board of Directors of TASE

