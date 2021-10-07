Ofgem says he must build a more resilient UK energy market | Ofgem





Energy regulator Ofgem has admitted it needs to pay more attention to the potentially risky business models of small suppliers, amid a wave of business failures caused by soaring gas prices. Speaking at an annual conference hosted by trade body Energy UK, Ofgems chief executive Jonathan Brearley said it was likely more suppliers would fail, adding to the 12 that fell this year. We will have to regulate the energy market differently, he said. When gas prices hit, many suppliers simply couldn’t cope with such a brutal and sustained shock. He said Ofgem should make plans based on the prospect of greater volatility in gas markets, with prices reaching record highs of over 400 pence per therm this week. This would imply a regulatory approach more focused on business models and the risk they entail, he said, admitting that Ofgem should building a more resilient energy market in the future. More than 2 million gas and electricity accounts receivable had to be transferred to new suppliers through Ofgem’s supplier of last resort program, as suppliers succumbed to high gas prices. The crisis has led to desperate choice warnings for consumers this winter, with the cost of the scheme likely to add to the upward pressure on gas bills caused by soaring wholesale prices. Speaking at the same conference, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said the government will not bail out failed companies, as many forecasts predict the number of suppliers could drop from over 70 to around 10. by the end of winter. Westminster officials believe that failing companies have not done enough to protect themselves by purchasing energy in advance to lock in prices and hedge against volatility. They entered the market knowing the price cap was there and took huge risks, one said. But Energy UK boss Emma Pinchbeck appeared to blame Kwarteng for ignoring warnings from trade bodies. She said Energy UK had resisted until now saying I told you. At the annual energy conference, leaders from across the industry came together amid a time of great upheaval. Also on the agenda are government pledges to phase out net carbon emissions from power generation by 2035, which means gas, which provides more than 50% of the Kingdom’s electricity. -On days without wind, must be almost completely removed from the system. Energy UK has said it supports relentlessly ending investments in gas, that is, factories that do not use technologies such as carbon capture and storage to reduce emissions. Pinchbeck said she supported the 2035 plan, which analysts said could cost $ 200 billion, but warned the government needed to back up its rhetoric with ambitious policies. The promises are exciting, but we want the government to turn them into action, she said. Sign up for the daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter at @BusinessDesk Officials in the business, energy and industrial strategy department are considering measures to speed up the UK’s transition to renewables, including more frequent wind farm auctions. Concrete proposals to achieve net zero electricity by 2035 are expected to be included in an energy bill, building on a white paper published in December of last year. The bill is not expected before the end of 2021.

