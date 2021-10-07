OrbVest helps Israeli investors access U.S. commercial real estate amid stock market volatility and rising inflation – Sponsored Content

Despite a global health crisis now in its third or fourth wave, and an outbreak of regional violence in late spring that saw hundreds of rockets fired at Israel and sporadic outbreaks of domestic unrest, from a point of Financially, 2021 has been a banner year for Israeli investors. .

Driven by a robust market for initial public offerings (IPOs), record interest rates and a strong shekel, wealthy Israeli investors are suddenly in search of investable capital and are looking for new investment opportunities outside narrow borders. from the country.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange posted notable gains with 88 IPOs, raising US $ 5.3 billion, a 340% increase in transactions and a 242% increase in revenue in the third quarter.

The TA-35 Index, an Israeli stock index calculated by the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange including the 35 largest companies by market value, rose 7% in the third quarter and 20.2% since the start of 2021.

But there are storm clouds on the horizon. Economists join a growing chorus of experts pointing fingers at leading indicators such as rising interest rates, supply chain disruptions and rapidly accelerating inflation, suggesting that the good times cannot last forever.

While the stock market is a great way to build wealth over time, it’s not the only one, and diversification is key to being able to withstand a prolonged economic downturn or even stable stock returns over the years. future. Real estate is an interesting asset class in this regard – it has historically proven to be a source of constant capital appreciation.

OrbVest, a global real estate company that invests in income-generating medical office buildings in the United States, has attracted growing interest from Israelis and other foreign investors seeking to hedge against a stock market slump and inflation growing by seeking leading commercial real estate investments in the healthcare industry in some of the fastest growing metropolitan areas in the United States.

Healthcare real estate has always been a source of steady growth and returns for investors. The sector has proven its resilience before and during the pandemic, underscoring the centrality of healthcare in all of our lives, and remains well positioned for long-term capital appreciation. With the aging of the population, it will inevitably be create growing demand for health (and healthcare real estate).

OrbVest has accumulated an impressive portfolio of over 1.4 million square feet representing over $ 360 million in Real Estate Under Management (REUM) with a 65% reinvestment rate.

OrbVest Actively pursues additional investments in the construction of medical offices across the United States in order to provide better diversification to its investors and reduce concentration risk. Its most recent acquisition is the West Orange Professional Center in Orlando, Florida. The 38,537 square foot campus contains two medical offices and is located directly across from the Orlando Health – Health Central Hospital.

OrbVests’ goal is to make investing in global real estate easier for small and large qualified investors who can invest as low as $ 10,000. Clients use a convenient online platform to invest directly in commercial healthcare real estate.

The investments generate regular dividends which are distributed on a quarterly basis, creating annuity income over the investment period. Typically, assets are held for five years, producing additional capital gains for investors in addition to dividend income.

OrbVest has rapidly grown its portfolio of high quality investment properties over the past few months and has a constant pipeline of attractive new investments.

In 2021 alone, OrbVest acquired properties in Jacksonville, Florida; Orlando, Florida, Princeton, New Jersey; Fayetteville, Georgia; and Phoenix, Arizona.

OrbVest properties are located in areas with stable high population or expected population growth, particularly in the Sun Belt states, as population growth is a key driver of real estate value. explains Liron Mazor, partner of OrbVest Israel and founder of Greengrass Wealth Management.

OrbVest seeks multi-tenant medical office buildings with high quality tenants and weighted average lease terms of around 5 years or more that contribute to higher returns and more predictable returns on investment.

Real estate investing, especially commercial real estate investing, offers several distinctive advantages to stock market investing. Commercial real estate offers a unique hedge against inflation, as the costs of new construction or real estate renovations move in the same direction as inflation. So when costs go up, owners and property managers can usually increase rental rates to keep pace with inflation. In addition, savvy landlords have incorporated indexation clauses that provide for substantial rent increases each year, regardless of inflation.

For the average Israeli investor seeking to hedge their investments against the risk of inflation, commercial real estate investing, in particular medical office buildings and healthcare real estate, offers the possibility of maximizing the potential returns of investments and avoiding the risk of concentration in the sparkling stock market.

This article is sponsored content. No endorsement by The Times of Israel of any advertiser’s products or services, actual or implied, is intended.