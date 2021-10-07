Ofgem boss finally agrees that UK energy rules must be rewritten | Nils Pratley

IThis was not an admission of regulatory failure, but rather an obvious claim, but at least Jonathan Brearley, Ofgem chief executive, is finally acknowledging that the rules of the retail energy game require an urgent rewrite. In a speech on Thursday, he said the energy regulator should build a more shock-resistant energy market. You bet.

Ten suppliers have gone bankrupt since early August and no one expects the count to end there. Ofgem cannot be expected to run a regime where no business ever collapses, but the costs of the current pickup exercise, in other words, forcing large companies to accept stranded customers , are ultimately charged to everyone’s bills. There should have been a strong obligation for Ofgem to only grant licenses to companies showing a high degree of financial prudence.

Retail energy supply is, as one insider puts it, the only industry where a business can go from a startup to $ 100 million in revenue within a few years. All that is required is to be near the top of the best buying tables until you have reached nearly 100,000 customers. When turnover is this high, there are bound to be a few entrants whose initial ambitions are greater than their ability to manage risk.

Ofgem generally protests, as Brearley did again, that he tightened the rules in 2019. Well, he obviously hasn’t tightened enough. Yes, the current surge in wholesale gas prices is unprecedented, but it was not unimaginable. Commodity markets can be wild places.

In a similar vein, it was surprising to see former Ofgem chief executive Dermot Nolan admit to the FT last week that he was not thinking of a situation where the price cap was the cheapest rate in the world. market, which is the current position. You would expect a rigorous modeling exercise in 2018-19 to have imagined extreme events.

Brearley said Ofgem’s new approach would focus more on the business models that enter and operate in our energy market and the risks they carry. This is the easy part. The tricky part will be reviewing the design and implementation of the energy price cap.

The government and Ofgem are clearly committed to a cap as a way to protect customers from sudden bill spikes, but something will have to give to allow businesses to adjust to the sharp fluctuations. Adjusting the cap level quarterly instead of every six months is an idea.

The main reform needed, however, concerns Ofgems’ mindset. The change has clearly brought benefits to consumers, but the energy regulator never seems to have stopped asking whether 50 suppliers or 70, because in the past the system as a whole had been weakened. In the regulatory field, this counts as a fundamental error.

The lawsuits against NatWest were a triumph for the FCA, but what about next?

NatWest could consider a penalty of up to 340m. Photograph: Matt Crossick / PA

There will be relief at the Financial Conduct Authority. His first criminal case against a financial institution under the 2007 anti-money laundering laws was successful. NatWest pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity in Westminster Magistrates ‘Court on Thursday in a case involving banks’ inability to monitor a small jeweler and large cash deposits. Sentencing will follow later.

A triumph for stricter regulations? Well, yes, but there are still a few unanswered questions here about the FCA approach. The good news is that a criminal case, as opposed to the civil route the regulator has taken in money laundering cases so far, sends a strong signal. A criminal conviction is seriously embarrassing for a bank and the fines can theoretically be unlimited.

In that case, NatWest could consider a penalty of up to $ 340 million, a relative trifle compared to some of the checks issued for shenanigans resulting from the 2008 financial crisis, but enough to prompt banks to invest in systems to prevent and detect financial crimes. NatWest, incidentally, said they have spent almost 700m over the past five years on such a kit.

The caveat is that they were not much wiser as to when and why CAF will engage in criminal proceedings. In a speech in 2019, its enforcement director, Mark Steward, said he believed criminal prosecutions would continue to be exceptional and used in cases where there was strong evidence of extremely poor systems and controls. .

The shock of NatWests has obviously reached the glaring threshold, but one would have thought that several cases in the recent past have seen the FCA take the civil route. Clarity is required.