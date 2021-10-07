



NEW YORK–(COMMERCIAL THREAD) –Bike3D, Inc. (NYSE: VLD), a leading additive manufacturing technology company for critical metal parts, today announced that company executives will ring the New York Stock Exchange closing bell on October 7, 2021, to commemorate the company’s debut on October 7, 2021. the New York Stock Exchange. The ceremony will be led by the CEO and the founder Benny buller, marketing director Renette Youssef, CFO Bill McCombe, and members of the Velo3D management team. It’s amazing that in just over three years our team at Velo3D has gone from stealth mode to a company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, said Benny Buller, CEO and Founder of Velo3D. Congratulations to the entire Velo3D team for this important step and thank you for all your dedication and hard work. Together, we are solving problems that no one else can solve for some of the most advanced technology companies in the world and I firmly believe that we have only scratched the surface of our potential. To see Velo3D ring the closing bell on the New York Stock Exchange, visit its website live broadcast before 4:00 p.m. EDT. A ringtone recording will also be available on the New York Stock Exchange website. Photos of the event will also be available on LinkedIn and Twitter. About Velo3D: Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. 3D printing, also known as additive manufacturing (AM), has a unique ability to improve the way high-value metal parts are built. However, traditional metal AM has been significantly limited in its capabilities since its invention almost 30 years ago. This prevented the technology from being used to create the most valuable and impactful pieces, limiting its use to specific niches where limitations were acceptable. Velo3D overcame these limitations so engineers can design and print the parts they want. The company’s solution opens up a wide range of design freedom and enables space exploration, aviation, power generation, power and semiconductor customers to innovate the future in their respective industries. Thanks to Velo3D, these customers can now build critical metal parts that were previously impossible to manufacture. End-to-end solution includes Flow print preparation software, the Sapphire family of printers and the Assure quality control system, all of which are powered by the Velo3Ds Intelligent Fusion manufacturing process. The company delivered its first Saphir system in 2018 and has been a strategic partner for innovators such as SpaceX, Honeywell, Honda, Chromalloy and Lam Research. Velo3D has been named to the prestigious annual Fast Company list the most innovative companies in the world for 2021. For more information, please visit velo3d.com, or follow the company on LinkedIn Where Twitter. Forward-looking statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1996. The actual results of the company may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and, therefore, you do not should not rely on this forward-looking information. forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as expect, estimate, plan, budget, foresee, anticipate, intend, plan, can, will, could, should, believe, predict, potential, continue and similar expressions are intended to identify such statements. prospective. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the company’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies for the future. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in documents filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. These documents identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are beyond the control of the Company and are difficult to predict. The Company cautions not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, including projections, which speak only as of the date they are posted. The Company neither undertakes nor accepts any obligation to publicly issue any updates or revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change of events, conditions or circumstances upon which such statement is made. based.

