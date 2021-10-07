Allie’s surreal experience rings on the New York Stock Exchange in front of millions

A SHETLANDER has followed in the footsteps of US presidents and prominent celebrities by helping ring the bell on the New York Stock Exchange.

Allie Elphinstone, originally from South Whiteness but now living in New York City where she works in finance, has learned that more than 150 million people are watching the event live on television.

This included the proud family back in the Shetlands, and it is assumed that she will likely be the first islander to ring the bell.

The ringing of a bell may not seem like much, but it has become something of a key event at the world’s largest stock exchange, where members trade shares of listed companies.

Allie said it was a “surreal experience”.

The doorbell rings to open the New York Stock Exchange in the morning, and again to close it for the day – all in front of the cameras.

A variety of people and organizations have the chance to participate, from celebrities to businesses, from charities to athletes.

The twenty-eight-year-old Allied spotlight moment came last Thursday (September 30) when his employer JPMorgan Asset Management was asked to ring the closing bell that day.

Ringing the bell on the New York Stock Exchange is a dream come true, she said News from Shetland.

It was an honor and a kind of surreal experience. It was definitely a highlight of my career that I will always remember.

I told my dad and siblings to watch CNBC at 9 p.m. UK time without thinking too much about it until we were up there and what we were doing to me. hit.

We were later told that 153 million people had just observed us – apparently they were worried that we would run away if we were told upfront.

After how difficult the past year and a half has been globally, I was very grateful to be able to attend in person with my manager and colleagues.

Allie explained that only companies with publicly traded stocks or ETFs can ring the bell.

Usually it takes around nine months to secure a slot, but due to a cancellation JPMorgan Asset Management – one of the exchange’s biggest clients – was recruited.

My manager and I were interviewed along with 12 other colleagues at the company, Allie said.

You never know if or when you might have the opportunity to do something like this again – some people work their entire careers in NYC and / or in finance and don’t, so I’m especially grateful that I had to. the opportunity.

The bells were first used in the exchange in the 1870s, and the first guest – a 10-year-old boy who won a competition – rang the bell in 1956.

Allie studied International Business Management at Robert Gordon University in Aberdeen and after graduating she started working for JPMorgan in New York in 2016.

I spent time at their headquarters in New York and London before returning to the United States in 2018, and have been here in New York ever since, she said.