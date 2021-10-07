



Investors were bullish on the outlook for stocks on Thursday and the market climbed higher to open the session. Starting at 10 a.m. EDT, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^ IXIC) was up more than 1%, continuing its bullish momentum after a nice rebound from the previous day. It is natural for American investors to think of the Nasdaq Composite and its more selective counterpart, the Nasdaq-100 Index, as being made up of American companies. Yet unlike other indices, the Nasdaq-100 methodology does not discriminate against foreign companies, merely examining market capitalization. As a result, you’ll find several Chinese stocks inside the Nasdaq-100, and it was these stocks that helped pave the way for the broader market on Thursday morning. Big gains from China Chinese stocks have seen their fair share of turbulence lately, but investor sentiment this morning was unmistakably positive. Chinese company stocks saw some of the biggest gains among Nasdaq-listed stocks. E-commerce company JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) was up more than 5% right after the opening. Internet search giant Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) shows a gain of almost 4%, while Pinduo (NASDAQ: PDD) followed suit with an increase of almost 5%. Video game manager Netease (NASDAQ: DETECTOR) was also up sharply, gaining 4.5%, and online travel provider Trip.com (NASDAQ: TCOM) increased by more than 2%. However, the biggest news from China on Thursday likely came from the Chinese e-commerce giant listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Alibaba Holding Group (NYSE: BABA). Alibaba stock gained nearly 7% after Berkshire HathawayVice President Charlie Munger had spurred the investment that his own business, Daily newspaper (NASDAQ: DJCO), had done in Chinese society by more than 80%. At this point, Alibaba now represents around one-fifth of the Daily Journal’s entire investment portfolio, marking a vote of confidence from Munger. Is China good value or a value trap? Investing in China has always been a bit difficult, but recently the hurdles have become even more difficult. After decades of fostering high-tech growth in China, government officials recently turned around and sought to impose new regulatory requirements and restrictions on successful businesses. Alibaba in particular faced most of the animosity, with founder Jack Ma making comments that did not make the Chinese government particularly happy with his stance. Trade tensions have hurt U.S.-Chinese relations, and lawmakers in Washington have considered measures that could have taken Chinese companies off U.S. exchanges like the Nasdaq. Concerns about possible write-off legislation have led to dramatic declines in Chinese stock prices, arguably creating an investment opportunity in value as the legislation would have had no impact on the fundamentals of their sub-trades. underlying. However, actions of the Chinese government can and do have a fundamental impact on businesses in the country, and that is why stocks that appear to be good value right now could turn out to be a value trap if China continues on. the path she has followed lately. It might not make much economic sense to hurt high-growth companies, but ideological factors might carry more weight among Chinese officials than financial ones. For now, it’s important for investors to understand that the Nasdaq includes a small but notable stake in Chinese equities. It could be positive if their growth continues, or negative if something were to hurt their future prospects.

