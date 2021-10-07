Has Facebook’s pandemic fueled balance sheet finally arrived?

Another day, another Facebook scandal. They have been happening every year since the site was created in 2004 when an arrogant youngster Mark Zuckerberg called out the first stupid users for succumbing to his invention. Over the past decade, scandals have multiplied with the company: in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, and each year thereafter. As someone who has covered this company for almost as long as it has existed, I always felt that the scandals were real, but the repercussions were drama. Think about the scale and impact of the Cambridge Analytica madness of 2018, but the punishment was a fine from the FTC, for $ 5 billion. A year later, the company was again under investigation.

This time around, the answer is different partly because of the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, partly because of Zuckerberg’s stubbornness, and partly because Congress finally seems to have had enough. But above all, it is because of a multitude of internal documents published by a Facebook whistleblower, Françoise Haugen; a shattering series, Facebook files, Posted in The Wall Street Journal; and the testimony of Haugens posed, professional and courteous Tuesday before Congress. This time around, it feels like a real change could happen.

As I watched the Senate Trade Subcommittee hearing on Tuesday, I did not have the same skeptical feeling that this would all be for naught. Instead, the audience made people think. There was no demagoguery and there were no stupid questions from lawmakers. Same Ted Cruz, whose children are 10 and 13, seemed lucid. All thanks to Haugen, who expertly explained how Facebook chooses to put profits above all else, regardless of the negative repercussions for users. She explained, from an insider perspective, that the company is fully aware that it is being duplicitous about the damage done by its platform. Perhaps more importantly, she explained what we’ve all long suspected, detailing exactly how Instagram harms teens, leads to body image issues, and even contributes to the increase in suicides and a host of other issues. with the children. During the hearing, the senator Amy Klobuchar said to Haugen, I think now is the time to act, and I think you are the catalyst for that action.

What made Haugen seem like a potential catalyst was how she blamed where he belonged: at the top. I’m here today because I think Facebook’s products harm children, fuel division and weaken our democracy, Haugen said at the opening of his testimony, then noted that it was people like Zuckerberg who knew that it did but chose not to make the appropriate changes that were at fault. And while Haugen wasn’t the first whistleblower to come out of Facebook last year, Sophie Zhang, a former data scientist who was fired by Facebook, leaked a memo that explained how the company was allow politicians to mislead the public and gaining power using fake Haugen accounts does so at a unique time.

Thanks to the COVID pandemic, much of the world has remained stuck at home, spending more time than ever on social media, the negative effects of which have become more apparent. For teens, who couldn’t go out with their friends, the problems multiplied exponentially. Adults were affected by their own FOMO, watching people with bigger homes and more extravagant lives weather the storm comfortably. Disinformation was everywhere and more easily identifiable. We have all become witnesses to the fake news being broadcast online around the 2020 election, and even worse, the craze around COVID vaccines, with made-up stories shared almost mostly on Facebook. It’s like ordinary Americans have spent a year and a half in a master class on how social media can wreak havoc in a society. All were a little fed up with the state of the country and all apparently knew that her social media helps make us feel that way.

Then there is Zuckerberg himself. Last month, The New York Times reported what had started to play out in real life: that Zuckerberg decided he was done apologizing. After years of performative contrition over everything from issues of confidentiality to the potential destabilization of democracy, Zuckerberg has apparently decided that enough is enough, that there is no more regret. Instead, he stayed light when stories came out on corporate wrongdoing. Recently, he joked on Facebook about mislabelling his foiling board (which is not an electric surfboard), rather than tackling these latest scandals. who swallowed Facebook over the past three weeks. For a mainstream audience and especially one who has heard about the misdeeds of Facebook time and time again, the effect is unappealing. Public opinion may have saved Zuckerberg by now, but this time the only people cheering him on are those who still work at his company.

Facebook employees are not bad people. I personally know dozens of current and former Facebook engineers, designers, data miners, communications staff, and product managers who think they’re working for a company that makes the world a better place. They do not see, directly, the negatives of the platform they are helping to build and maintain; they only see the little pieces of code that they write, or the UI creations that they work hard on and then put into the larger website. Speaking to them, I realized that they were like ants crawling through a massive carpet, unable to see the larger tapestry. And while some of the people at the top can see that 20,000-foot view, and in turn the harm that Facebook is inflicting on its users, they also have a weird view of what’s really going on. One manager I spoke to said negative data is a tiny percentage of total interactions on the platform. While this may be statistically true, even single digit percentages on Facebook are huge numbers. If one aspect of Facebook negatively affects just 1% of its current 2.9 billion monthly active users, that’s 29 million people.

As Haugen noted in his testimony, there is one person who is fully aware of this, and this is the guy who runs the show. As Haugen pointed out, the documents she handed over to Newspaper, and subsequently to Congress, detailing all of the platform’s negative effects on society, and in particular on children, are documents Zuckerberg was personally familiar with. It was Zuckerberg who personally chose not to respond, although he was aware that it could have prevented the spread of hate speech and disinformation on the site, as he believed it would have affected meaningful social interaction, too. known as MSIone of the companys. most important internal metrics. Facebook, as Senator Blumenthal said after the hearing, chose the most greedy path.

Zuckerberg himself tried to downplay Haugens’ testimony, write in a memo he sent to employees and then posted on Facebook that the audience misrepresents our work and our motivations. He also argued that if we don’t care about tackling harmful content, then why would we hire as many dedicated people as any other company in our space. But as Haugen noted, clearly not everything the company does is enough. Relying on algorithms to control the speech of 2.9 billion people clearly isn’t working, surely Zuckerberg knows that?

When I first started covering tech companies, what journalists wrote about them had an impact. Even Facebook put its bad behavior on hold, although there was no guarantee it wouldn’t restart. The iEconomy series of New York Times led to radical changes at Apple; a slew of stories about Google and Apple’s early smartphone privacy breaches led companies to change the way they collected data; the constant coverage of Twitter trolls ultimately led the company to change its algorithms and try to eliminate hateful behavior; and even stories of Facebook’s privacy breaches led to FTC investigations and possible (lax) surveillance. As tech companies have grown richer and more powerful, the ability to control them has become more difficult, and in some cases impossible. Even the US government is not sure how to do it anymore, in large part because these companies are so wealthy. FAANG stocks alone Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet have a stunning market capitalization of $ 7 trillion. Add Microsoft and Tesla, and the combined market value of those seven companies is over $ 10 trillion. Collectively, they have over half a trillion dollars in cash and spend millions lobbying Washington to make sure they get their way.

So far, Facebook has been able to ignore the repercussions. One of the most striking examples of this was illustrated in the data Haugen disclosed to the Newspaper. One story showed how Facebook was fully aware that 32% of teenage girls said when they felt bad about their bodies, Instagram made them feel worse. Yet, when Zuckerberg appeared before Congress last March, he said, “The research we’ve seen is that using social apps to connect with other people can have positive effects on health. Mental Health. As the Newspaper noted, the Instagram manager, Adam Mosséri, told reporters that the apps’ effect on teen wellbeing is probably quite small, another lie, data published by Haugen suggests. When Famous False, a documentary I made for HBO, released last year, detailing how easy it was to buy fake Instagram engagements, including likes, followers and comments, Mosseri caught on Instagram to say otherwise, even if the film denied it. What is increasingly evident is that journalism is no longer enough to control giant tech companies.